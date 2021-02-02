Kansas State baseball will get things rolling later this month — and now the team knows what its 2021 schedule looks like.
The Wildcats released their slate for the coming season Tuesday.
K-State, entering its third season under head coach Pete Hughes, will open the season Feb. 19, when it takes part in the Sanderson Ford College Classic in Surprise, Ariz. K-State faces Oregon State in Game 1, followed by contests against Gonzaga (Feb. 20 and Feb. 22) and New Mexico (Feb. 21) over the next three days.
The tournament games will be played at Surprise Stadium, which is the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.
The Wildcats’ home opener is Feb. 26, when they welcome Western Michigan to Tointon Family Stadium for a three-game series.
K-State jumps into conference play March 26, traveling to Stillwater, Okla., for a three-game set against Oklahoma State. The Wildcats then return to Manhattan for their conference home opening-series April 1, hosting Texas Tech — a team that qualified for the College World Series in 2019.
In sum, K-State has 31 home games in its 52-contest regular-season schedule. Sixteen games will come against teams that made the postseason in 2019: Baylor, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
Every home game is tentatively slated to air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Wildcats ended the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign strong, winning seven of their final nine games. They finished with a 10-7 overall record.
K-State will bring back its entire starting lineup from last season, bolstered by a rotation featuring Jordan Wicks, the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Connor McCullough and Carson Seymour also are expected to have stellar seasons on the mound.
The Wildcats’ pitching staff ended last season with an earned run average of 2.07, which ranked sixth nationally. K-State also allowed just 5.6 hits per nine innings, the fourth-best mark in the country.