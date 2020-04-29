Kansas State’s two most high-profile coaches will be taking temporary salary cuts after all.
In a release from the athletics department Wednesday, K-State announced that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, head football coach Chris Klieman and men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to a 13% reduction in salary. Weber’s salary for next year was $2.7 million; the cut reduces that figure by $351,000. Klieman was set to make $2.5 million; the reduction means he now will earn $325,000 less next year.
In addition to Weber and Klieman’s salary cuts, all K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10% reduction, while those with salaries between $100,000 and $150,000 have 5% cuts.
K-State Athletics estimates the salary reductions will save the department approximately $1.5 million. The athletics department also will cut operating expenses by 10%, which will save an estimated $2 million.
“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” Taylor said. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”
Wednesday’s announcement from the athletics department came in conjunction with one from the university, with a letter written by president Richard Myers outlining how school officials plan to address mounting costs and lost revenue stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The athletics department’s timing wasn’t coincidental. Taylor told The Mercury, via text, that his department wanted to show solidarity with the university. He also wanted to give his staffers time to prepare for the salary reductions, which will take effect July 1, when the 2020-21 fiscal year begins.
“Ultimately,” Taylor wrote in a text message, “we knew we might need to do this at some point for budget reasons.”
Taylor recently told The Mercury that he hoped salary reductions and furloughs only would be used as a last resort to achieve a balanced budget in the next fiscal year. At that time, Taylor also said the athletics department was preparing for various scenarios of revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year, which would mean year-over-year budget cuts from as little as 5% ($4 million) to as much as 25% ($20 million) compared to last year’s $83.6 million. Wednesday’s announced cuts would bring the 2020-21 fiscal year budget to $80.1 million, a 4.2% reduction compared to this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
In a separate phone interview with The Mercury Wednesday evening, Taylor said he still doesn’t expect to enact furloughs. But he reiterated that next year’s fiscal budget won’t be set in stone until there’s clarity on whether the 2020 football season will take place.
“It just depends on how much revenue we’re able to generate,” he said. “We’re down in (football) season ticket sales and in Ahearn Fund annual giving (compared to the 2019-20 fiscal year). We’re just starting single-game sales in football. We haven’t even started our basketball tickets push yet. We have to anticipate we’re going to play football.”
Taylor then repeated another point: Even if football is played next season, K-State is planning for a reduction in revenue. That’s because one of two scenarios might occur:
• Health experts and government officials don’t clear fans to watch games in person.
• Even if spectators are permitted into football stadiums, social distancing measures, if still in place, wouldn’t allow for Bill Snyder Family Stadium to be filled to its 50,000-seat capacity — to say nothing of fans who won’t attend because of a fear of mingling with tens of thousands of other people after months of quarantine measures.
So further budget cuts, Taylor said, still may be in the offing. As with nearly every other aspect of daily life since the pandemic began, however, the situation is fluid.
“I don’t know if we’re done cutting (the 2020-21 budget),” he said. “I can’t tell you that until we know more about our revenue.”