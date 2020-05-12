Kansas State athletics will be shifting to digital season tickets beginning in the 2020-21 athletic season.
The athletic department says the move allows K-State to extend its season-ticket payment deadline closer to the start of each season, as well as eliminating shipping delays. The deadline extension for football season tickets, which was moved from April 17 to June 1, is in part caused by the uncertainty surrounding the fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans will be able to either print their tickets at home or show them on their mobile devices.
"Making this ticketing transition provides several advantages to our fans, and is something we have talked about doing for some time," athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. "Combined with obvious safety improvements by reducing touching concerns and an industry-wide shift from traditional tickets, we felt this was the most appropriate time to move this direction."
Parking passes will continue to be printed and will be mailed to fans' primary mailing address.