Kansas State’s football players will be good to go when voluntary workouts begin Monday.
Ninety players took tests for coronavirus since returning to campus last week; all 90 came back negative, the athletics department announced in a release Thursday.
One student-athlete did test positive for COVID-19 with antibody testing but no longer has an active case of the virus.
As student-athletes in other sports make their way back to Manhattan, the department will continue PCR and antibody testing. Those results will be released upon completion.
If a student-athlete test positive, they will be medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines also would include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.