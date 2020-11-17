Kansas State men's and women's basketball teams will begin their 2020-21 campaigns later this month.
Fans won't be there to support them — at least for now.
Kansas State's athletics department announced Tuesday that the general public will not be permitted to attend women's and men's game at Bramlage Coliseum through the month of November. This comes on the heels of the university canceling its fall commencement ceremonies, which were set to be held at Bramlage Coliseum Friday through Sunday.
“In concert with the University’s decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, this was a prudent decision for us at this time,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release.
The decision to bar fans from Bramlage affects the Little Apple Classic — a men's tournament consisting of two games Nov. 25 (K-State vs. Drake and Colorado vs. South Dakota) and two more Nov. 27 (K-State vs. Colorado and Drake vs. South Dakota) — and another men's home game Nov. 30, when the Wildcats are slated to host UMKC at 7 p.m.
There is one women's game scheduled for Bramlage this month: K-State's regular-season opener versus Southern at 1 p.m. Nov. 29.
The restriction only will alter indoor events at Bramlage; it does not change the football team's regular-season finale against Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Dec. 5. Bill Snyder Family Stadium has been limited to 25% capacity this fall.
That's the same percentage K-State Athletics plans to have at Bramlage Coliseum this season when it lifts its restriction on fan attendance. (The coliseum has a listed capacity of 12,528; 25% would mean approximately 3,130 fans will be able to attend.)
The 25% capacity plan for Bramlage already has been approved by Riley County.
Bramlage's designated reserved seating will be configured to ensure fans physically distance during men's and women's games.
Attendees will be required to wear face masks to enter Bramlage, and they must continue wearing them while inside the arena. Fans will have to provide their own face coverings.