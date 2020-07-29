Kansas State athletics will move its 2020 Powercat Auction to a virtual format.
The virtual program, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, will be available to fans at www.kstatesports.com. Bidding will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 24 and close at 8 p.m. Aug. 29.
Bidding items include items such as a K-State football helmet signed by head football coach Chris Klieman, signed helmets from K-State football alumni in the NFL and various vacation home reservations across the country.
"We know K-Staters look forward to this event each and every year and wanted to be able to provide an opportunity for them to bid on unique items all while getting together virtually to celebrate the beginning of the 2020-21 year, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said. "As much as we wanted to host the annual event in person, it was in the best interest and safety of our fans and donors to shift this year’s event to the virtual format. The Powercat Auction annually is a major fundraising event for K-State Athletics and the Ahearn Fund that traditionally brings hundreds of our terrific donors together for one special evening, and we look forward to reuniting in person for the Auction next spring."