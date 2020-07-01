Kansas State athletics has identified new steps to include in its plan to grow its social justice programming and awareness for student-athletes, coaches and staff.
The department will focus on numerous initiatives, which come as athletes from multiple Kansas State sports are effectively striking until the university meets a set of demands aimed at developing a more rigid policy to combat racism following a controversial tweet from a K-State student last week mocking George Floyd's death.
"We will not stand for social injustice," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "Now is the time for us to build upon the Diversity and Inclusion program that we launched two years ago and make bigger strides in the areas of racial injustice and racism. I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for working together on these steps and know that our department and University will continue to evolve and grow tremendously."
Notably, Kansas State says it will use all home games to support the Black Lives Matter movement and will provide voter registration sessions and education for all student-athletes while providing transportation to voting polls on Election Day. The men's basketball team will also to Nov. 3 off in order to allow players and coaches to participate in voting.
The initiatives also include launching the Diversity and Inclusion Fund, which will allow alumni to support department-wide diversity initiatives, student-athlete involvement on the Ad Hoc Board on the Student Code of Conduct with the Student Governing Association and administration.
The athletic department will also enforce mandatory diversity and inclusion training for student-athletes, coaches and staff and hold monthly diversity and inclusion town hall sessions for student athletes.
K-State has already completed other initiatives in its Diversity and Inclusion programming, including adding a Chief Diversity Officer position, creating a department-wide Diversity and Inclusion Staff Action Committee and held a Black Lives Matter educational panel.
"This is just the beginning," Taylor said in the statement. "We are committed to diversity and inclusion and for improving the overall experience for not only our black students but all of our student-athletes. K-State is a special place, and it is only going to get better."