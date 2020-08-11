As the college football season remains in a constant state of flux — Monday morning, the Big Ten reportedly had canceled its season, then walked that back after coming under fire from players and coaches in the league — Gene Taylor went out of his way to thank the Kansas State fan base for their support.
And perhaps every bit as importantly, Taylor praised their composure.
"We appreciate our fans being patient as we work through all of the various details and scenarios of playing sports this fall," Taylor, K-State's athletics director, wrote in a tweet sent from his personal Twitter account Monday. "These are unprecedented time with extreme fluidity, and we are making every effort to be as expeditious and cautious as we can.
"Our staff has been working tirelessly putting together contingency plans for every possible scenario, and we hope to be in a position very soon to convey those to our fans."
On the flip side, players hope they are in a position to take the field and help fans enjoy games.
College football players across the country started a movement Sunday on social media stating their intent to play despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, using the hashtag, #WeWantToPlay. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, arguably the co-favorites for the Heisman Trophy and projected as the top two signal-callers available for the 2021 NFL draft should they declare, have been the driving forces behind the movement. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, the preseason pick for Big 12 offensive player of the year, heeded the call as well, tweeting the hashtag early Monday morning.
K-State players made their voices heard, too.
Running back Harry Trotter, wide receiver Landry Weber, defensive back Tyrone Lewis, tight end Briley Moore and punter Ty Zentner posted the hashtag on Twitter, while defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones retweeted players who shared it.
Demarrquese Hayes, a freshman linebacker who enrolled at K-State this spring, had a nuanced view of the matter.
"We all want to play football everyone knows that," he wrote on Twitter, "but is it safe to play right now is the question that we are all trying to answer!"
Players who want to suit up this fall have the backing of the commander-in-chief. President Donald Trump, as he does so often, used Twitter to wade into the debate Monday.
"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be canceled," Trump wrote, quoting a tweet from Lawrence and including the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.
Trump doubled down Tuesday morning.
“These football players are very young, strong people, physically. I mean, they’re physically in extraordinary shape. So, they’re not going to have a problem (with the virus),” Trump said during an interview on Clay Travis' national radio show. “You’re not going to see people — could there be (cases)? Could it happen? I doubt it. You’re not going to see people dying. And many people get it and they have — like kids, they get it (and) they have the sniffles. Young kids, almost none have a serious problem with it.
“I mean literally, you look, I think they said (in) the state of California, almost nobody that’s young had a — like zero had a serious problem with this disease. They get better very quickly, if they get it at all. So, I think football is making a tragic mistake (by not playing).”
Trump has attended multiple games during his time in office, including national championship contests, the Army/Navy rivalry and the Alabama/LSU tilt in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last season.
Those experiences are why he hopes, if games are played this fall, aren't in fan-less stadiums.
"When I went to Alabama and I went to LSU, these stadiums are massive," he said. "You have no idea about that. It’s much bigger crowds than the NFL. In the NFL you have 60 (thousand). And here we had, I think, 115,000 people. And you go to see these games and it’s brilliant football, it’s great football. The atmosphere, there’s nothing like it. And you can't have empty seats.”