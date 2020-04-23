Amid the uncertainty of everyday life in the face the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor still is confident there will be college football this fall. That teams will take the field is the only thing he feels sure about at the moment, though.
“Whether we’ll kick off Sept. 5, I don’t know that that necessarily will be the case,” Taylor told The Mercury, referring to the date of K-State’s opener against Buffalo. “But I still think we’ll play football in the fall, whether it’s a full season or partial season or (something else). I do think we’ll play in the fall if things keep going the way we’re going.”
Taylor said there are multiple reasons behind his view. One, he pointed out that college football returning provides an opportunity “to get back to some source of normalcy, in one way, shape or another.” K-State head coach Chris Klieman expressed the same sentiment Friday.
“It’s kind of the fabric of our society. ... I think it’s so important for those guys to have that ability to compete and be on a team from a younger player’s perspective,” Klieman said. “When you look at college and the NFL, our world needs sports — they need every sport — and football brings everybody together.”
Its importance also is in the numbers: Schools in Power 5 conferences count on football to foot the bills for almost every other sport on campus.
Taylor sees the opposing perspective, too.
“Everybody views this thing differently,” he said. “Some people may view (college football) as being too important.”
Taylor’s opinion that a season, in some form or fashion, will take place this fall puts him in lock step with other ADs throughout the country. A poll conducted by national college football reporter Brett McMurphy, which he released Wednesday, showed that 114 ADs (of the 130 in the FBS) believe football will happen this year.
The time frame is where they differed: 75% of the ADs who responded to McMurphy’s survey believe the season will be delayed.
“Sixty-one percent of the ADs predict the season won’t start until October or November,” McMurphy wrote, “while 14% think the season won’t begin until the spring semester in January or February.”
One person in a position of power doesn’t foresee football on the horizon this fall.
Dr. Robert Robbins, the president at the University of Arizona, said Wednesday that he doesn’t anticipate the team playing this fall — despite the fact UA plans to bring students and faculty back to campus for face-to-face instruction during the fall semester.
“I’m really concerned about whether we’re going to be playing football in the fall,” Robbins said during an interview on KVOI-AM in Tucson, Ariz. “My sense, right now, I just don’t see that happening.”
Robbins added that he had heard the most likely scenario involved playing all sports — football and men’s and women’s basketball among them — in 2021.
“What I’ve been hearing more of is maybe doing something combining both basketball and football for the spring, so January-February 2021, and try to play both of them,” Robbins said. “There will be all kind of implications for television viewing and confusion. I don’t know. We just don’t have any answers right now.”
While Taylor said he didn’t view starting the football season in the spring as probable, he didn’t rule it out, either.
“I’m not going to say anything is ridiculous at this point, because I think the financial impact of not having some sort of football season is going to be detrimental to many, many schools,” he said. “At the same time, what makes sense? If you started in the spring, I don’t think facilities would be impacted. Most facilities are football-only facilities now, but then you’ve got the NFL draft and guys finishing, potentially, in May and then starting again in July or August. What’s the safety factor there?
“I think, generally speaking, most people want to get in as much football (as we can) in the fall in the normal time frame, as opposed to playing it in the spring. But if there’s absolutely zero chance (to play in the fall), I think that’s when the spring would come in as a potential option.”
Taylor’s chief concern is protecting players, coaches and fans.
“Every conversation we have is about not only the safety of our student-athletes, but our fans and everyone else,” he said. “We’re certainly not going to make a decision that isn’t in concert with governors and the president and conference commissioners.”
The ongoing pandemic makes working in absolutes difficult. Instead, Taylor said discussions he’s had with the Big 12 league office and the other ADs in the conference deal largely in hypotheticals.
At the top of the list: When a start to the football season finally is announced, how many days would a team need to get athletes in proper shape?
Klieman used an example: If the Wildcats report back to campus July 13, he believes they could start preseason practice Aug. 1.
“Now, take that back however (days) you want to take it, if we end up starting at the end of September,” Klieman said. “That’s the challenge for everybody, and for our players, is not knowing when that would be. We may get a call and have a week before we come in, or two weeks from a quarantine standpoint. ... What we’ve kind of mentioned to our guys is, ‘Just be ready when that time comes.’”
Klieman said he expects players will be permitted to return to campus before the general student population.
Then he conceded another possibility that may become a reality.
“We may play in front of an empty stadium. I know nobody wants to have that happen,” he said. “But if we are allowed to bring groups of 50 or less back, we could at least get a weight workout in and roll them in in groups.”
Taylor remains optimistic.
“As I hear conversations about — not necessarily vaccines, but anti-bodies and testing and some of that stuff,” he said, “I do still feel pretty confident that we are going to play football.”
That’s Klieman’s hope, not only because football is his livelihood.
It’s personal.
“My last game I played, I was a senior and I cried my eyes out when I finally finished up playing. I knew I wasn’t playing at the next level,” said Klieman, who finished his playing career at Northern Iowa in 1990. “I see all these seniors we have who have aspirations — and maybe they will get a chance to play at the next level — but to have things taken away and maybe not play a full 12 games, or whatever that may be, and all of a sudden they get it cut short, it’s a game that’s only played for so long. You only get so many opportunities every year. You only typically play 12 in 365 days. That’s a tough pill to swallow if we can’t have it.”