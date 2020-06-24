The good news, in Gene Taylor’s mind, is it’s still June. In the coming months, Taylor hopes the United States continues to get a better grasp of how to manage trying to resume some semblance of daily life as the coronavirus pandemic remains ever present — and without a vaccine.
The positivity from Taylor, Kansas State’s athletics director, is that June means there’s still time between now and the football team’s Sept. 5 opener against Buffalo. But even Taylor’s upbeat outlook about the coming season has been tempered recently following confirmation of 14 positive tests on the football team.
“I’m certainly more nervous that throughout the year, we may have a loss of games,” Taylor said during an interview with KMAN Radio on Monday. “I do think we’ll get games in, whether it’s 12 or nine or whatever the number is. I’m not as confident about getting all 12 in right now than I was probably a week ago. But I think we’re also learning a lot more each week.”
Taylor emphasized multiple protocols football players must follow to prevent further spread of COVID-19: wearing masks as often as possible and adhering to social distancing when they are around others. In short, Taylor wants football players to “control what they can control.”
Yet football players — and student-athletes as a whole — represent a miniscule percentage of the university at large. Taylor said that when other students begin returning to campus, they should follow student-athletes’ lead.
“Obviously they still have to go to the grocery store and if they want to go downtown (that’s fine) — but they’ve got to wear a mask,” he said. “The likelihood of us having as many contact tracing numbers as we have now, if everybody would have been wearing a mask, it would have been way, way less than that.”
How many students — and how many people, period — will be allowed into the stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall is still to be determined. Before K-State even reaches that point, Taylor has other issues to sort out.
One is how often football players will be tested during the season.
“Right now, these tests are expensive: $100 a pop,” he said. “If there’s a way we can find a test that’s not as expensive and not as invasive — and I hear that’s coming — we could test more regularly. That would be helpful.”
The larger, looming issue: What will schools do if — and more likely, when — a player tests positive after the season starts? As it stands, Taylor said “there’s a lot of debate” about what contact tracing actually is, as well as how important it is in detecting whether someone has contracted the virus.
“Is there a way you can just sit the kid who’s positive, or somebody who’s showing symptoms, just sit them and everybody else who is asymptomatic, just let them play?” Taylor asked. “That’s something that I would hope we could get to, but I’m not a medical doctor. I’m not an infectious disease specialist. But I think as we learn more about this and how it affects them as a young person, could we do that and only sit them if they have symptoms or they’re positive and let everybody else play? I think you probably could have a better chance of playing the season.”
Taylor wishes K-State could test its players daily, as the NFL plans to do. But the school, Taylor said the school “can’t afford that.” But being in the Big 12, they’re in a better financial position than some schools nationally.
That’s why two games that potentially could be in jeopardy are the first two: the aforementioned opener with Buffalo followed by a Sept. 12 contest versus North Dakota.
“Are we going to require them to be tested, and if they don’t do it, do we say they can’t come play us? Or do we say, ‘You’ve got to be tested and we’re going to send you the money, but it’s going to come out of your guarantee?’” Taylor said. “Those conversations are going on right now. We don’t have an answer yet.”
Taylor said just because K-State has more money than a non-Power 5 school doesn’t mean they aren’t dealing with the same problems to a degree. K-State “still has the same responsibility” of how to manage it.
He hopes the solutions come sooner rather than later.
“Right now, we’re doing the best we can to put those questions out there,” he said, “and get answers as soon as we can.”
Taylor's full interview with KMAN Radio is featured in the embedded video below.