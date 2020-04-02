Gene Taylor isn’t pleased with Kirk Herbstreit.
A national college football analyst for ESPN, Herbstreit went on ESPN Radio last week and said he doesn’t foresee teams taking the field this season. Taylor, Kansas State’s athletics director, wasn’t thrilled with Herbstreit’s comments.
“I appreciate Kirk becoming a medical doctor and telling us what we should or shouldn’t do,” Taylor said during an interview with KMAN Radio on Monday. “But I’m not ready to go there yet. I certainly am hopeful that if we maintain the recommendations from medical folks and stay away from one another and be careful and not do any public events in crowds, that maybe in 60-90 days will be at a point where we can bring our kids back to campus and at least start practice sometime in July.”
Herbstreit didn’t see it that way last week.
“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” Herbstreit said during the interview. “Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a (coronavirus) vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”
Taylor has talked with coaches who have said that if they could get their players back on campus and go through a “reacclimatization period” for 10 to 14 days, they still could start preseason camp in early August, as is normal every year. That’s why Taylor thought Herbstreit’s comments were premature.
“I’m not ready to pull that plug yet,” he said. “I’m just hoping that we maintain the things that the medical folks are telling us to maintain.”
Still, Taylor couldn’t rule out one possibility: playing games without fans in the stands.
“I think all that’s potentially on the table,” he said. “I can see us also trying to push (back) the season a couple weeks so you can still get most of the games in, if not all of them and push them in a little more into December. I think we do have the flexibility only having to play 12 weeks. And you’ve obviously got an open week in there. So I think we could be creative with some of that.”
Taylor wanted to stress that any talk moving the season back, playing in empty stadiums or even canceling the season entirely hasn’t been discussed.
“The only thing we’ve talked about is, ‘When should (players) come back? What kind of acclimatization or reentry plan would we allow the athletes to have before they start their official fall camp?’” Taylor said.