Gene Taylor can’t unequivocally say Kansas State Athletics won’t have to suspend football workouts for a second time. Still, he’s trying to strike an optimistic tone.
“Well, we certainly hope that doesn’t happen,” Taylor, K-State’s athletics director, said during an interview on CNN on Wednesday. “But obviously, we’re making plans for every scenario.”
K-State football players returned to campus June 1, in preparation of beginning voluntary summer workouts June 15. Though the Wildcats did start on time, the athletics department suspended the workouts five days later following a coronavirus outbreak that included at least 14 positive tests from players.
The workouts resumed Monday.
Throughout the process, Taylor said the department has leaned on the school’s medical team, doctors and athletic trainers.
“They’ve done a great job of setting the tone for us and setting the things that we needed to follow to be able to start,” he said. “And then they obviously were the ones who said, ‘Hey, this is something we need to consider shutting down for a while to get things back under control.’ So we’ve got a great medical team. And when everybody came back, we retested. They felt comfortable that we could start the process over again.”
K-State Athletics announced Monday that it has had 29 players test positive for COVID-19, with two active cases. (Senior defensive back Jonathan Alexander revealed on Twitter that he is one of the active cases.) Taylor said “very few” student-athletes had serious complications as a result of the virus.
With workouts back on track, Taylor said he’s been pleased to see so players donning masks and practicing social distancing, both inside and outside the Vanier Family Football Complex.
“Their strength coaches are keeping them distanced while they are doing their workouts,” Taylor said. “And so far, it’s going very, very well.”
Things will begin to change in the coming weeks, though, with Taylor noting the football team has limited contact during workouts. Though an official plan still is being sorted out by the Big 12 and other Power 5 conferences, Taylor said K-State likely will test players once a week once the season begins.
As is the case now, if a player tests positive, he must go into isolation, and those thought to have been in close proximity will undergo contact tracing. All of those players, Taylor said, will sit out.
As the world continues to wrestle with the coronavirus until a vaccine is developed, Taylor said all he and other members of the athletics department can do is encourage players to follow the guidelines to help limit the transmission.
“(When) they’re out in public to social distance, (they need) to wear their mask. When they go to class if they have classes in person — which there’s going to be a combination of those — (they need) to wear their mask in class or when they’re with their friends, to social distance and wear their masks,” Taylor said. “So I think we’re doing everything we can to keep them as safe as we can. And if there is a positive case, we’re going to take care of it, isolate them and give them the chance to recover.”