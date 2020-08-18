K-State football season-ticket holders will have to choose one of two ticket packages to attend games this season.
Their usual season ticket arrangements will return the following year.
K-State Athletics announced changes to this year’s season ticket plans with Bill Snyder Family Stadium reduced to 25% capacity in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Based on Ahearn Fund priority order, season-ticket holders can buy up to two tickets per account from one of the following options:
- A three-game plan, which includes tickets to the contests versus Arkansas State (Sept. 12), Texas Tech (Oct. 3) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 7).
- A two-game plan, which features matchups against Kansas (Oct. 24) and Texas (Dec. 5).
Season-ticket holders only can pick one of the two plans. Not permitting one to double-up is a way for K-State to try to make sure as many season-ticket holders as possible can attend at least two home games in 2020.
Both ticket plans are priced the same based on location, including midfield ($360), red zone ($300), end zone ($225) and upper deck ($150) seats. Each account can add a parking pass for the east or west lot for $50, which includes all games in the selected package.
As previously announced, all tickets and parking passes will be digital this season. The deadline to purchase these tickets and parking passes is 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
Season ticket and parking locations will be rolled over to the 2021 season. Season ticket holders have three options: donate their current ticket payment and Ahearn Fund donation, roll over payment for the 2021 season or request a refund. Those who request refunds this year still will keep their season tickets for 2021.
“Our staff has worked extremely hard in determining the best ticket options for our season-ticket holders,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “We understand that this season is unlike any other we have ever experienced, but we are going to make Bill Snyder Family Stadium as safe as possible for those who attend beginning Sept. 12.”
Ticket holders in premium seating levels might get to keep their existing seats depending on Ahearn Fund priority points.
Others will be reseated in the main part of the stadium. The reseating will start after the Aug. 26 deadline.
All K-State students who purchased a season-access pass prior to July 31 will receive a student ticket for each home game this season.