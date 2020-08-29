The seats that will comprise the south end zone at Bill Snyder Family Stadium officially has a name. The south end zone project, which is still under construction, will be known as the Shamrock Zone. The names is derived from the Shamrock Trading Corporation; the families of Bill Ryan and Martin Ryan, who run the corporation, made the financial contribution.
“The new Shamrock Zone and the surrounding improvements are the next step in continuing to provide our student-athletes and fans the best experience possible at Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “We appreciate the Ryan family for their continued support of our programs and I know they, along with all of our fans, will greatly enjoy what this project will provide. It will be a first-class addition to the stadium.”
Part of a $105 million initiative from K-State Athletics, the Shamrock Zone is slated to be completed in time for the Wildcats' 2021 football season. The cost of the project is $50 million. The project will alter the south concourse and include permanent concessions and restrooms for the first time in the history of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Two new video boards, in the southwest and southeast corners of the stadium, respectively, already are in place for the 2020, which begins Sept. 12 against Arkansas State.
A key feature of the Shamrock Zone will be 13,500 square-foot club space with 318 club seats, 10 loge boxes, and 10 suites. This area will span the south end of the stadium and also provide an enhanced lounge area that will be used for men’s and women’s basketball games.
“Shamrock Trading Corporation is very excited to be a part of this important building project,” Bill Ryan said. “The impact the Shamrock Zone will have on our great fans, players, coaches and University is tremendous and we are excited to be a part of it.”