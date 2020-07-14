As Kansas State’s football team got back to work Monday, the athletics department announced that two student-athletes are now isolated with active coronavirus cases.
One of those active cases is publicly known: Jonathan Alexander, a senior defensive back. Alexander revealed his status on social media Monday.
“Yes, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “I don’t have any symptoms though, and if you know me you know I keep my room clean and my body clean, so I believe I’ll be straight. Thanks for all prayers and the love!”
He also remained upbeat in an earlier tweet Monday.
“I’m spreading good vibes till I’m clear of COVID just in case (I don’t) make it through,” Alexander wrote, adding a pair of emojis, one involving fingers crossed and another featuring a laughing face.
Since K-State’s athletics department began testing last month, 29 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of 190 student-athletes.
The football program initially started voluntary workouts June 15 but suspended them five days later after an outbreak in which at least 14 players tested positive for the coronavirus. The football team on Monday began its summer access program, which includes eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week.
K-State’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball programs are continuing their voluntary workouts.