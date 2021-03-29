Just before Christmas, Chris Klieman sat down with his offensive coaching staff. He wanted to get their take on how Kansas State could become a more potent attack. One suggestion that came out of the meeting: potentially swapping the day-to-day roles for Courtney Messingham and Jason Ray.
They let the possibility marinate.
After returning from the holiday break, they made it official: Messingham, the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, would take over Ray’s duties coaching the wide receivers. In turn, Ray became K-State’s new tight ends and fullbacks coach.
On national signing day in February, Klieman said the thought process behind the switch wasn’t complicated.
“It had nothing to do with personnel or anything like that,” he said. “It had everything (to do with), for me, to say, ‘I want the play caller to be more involved on a daily basis at practice with the passing game.’”
As it is, K-State’s receivers struggled last season. The top wideout on the team in receptions and yardage was Chabastin Taylor, who had 19 catches for 293 yards. Both of those totals ranked third on the team, behind a running back (Deuce Vaughn) and a tight end (Briley Moore). The receivers hauled in only six touchdowns last fall, with Malik Knowles accounting for half of that total. (Phillip Brooks had two touchdown receptions and Taylor accounted for the remaining score.)
Yet Klieman didn’t say the wide receivers’ woes had anything to do with the decision to shuffle up his staff.
For Ray, it’s a new challenge.
He was a receiver in college, playing for Missouri from 2003 to 2007. It’s been his primary role as a coach, too. He’s guided the receivers at Wyoming (2012), Oklahoma State (2013-14), Northern Iowa (2015), Missouri State (2016-17), North Dakota State (2018) and K-State (2019-20).
This marks the first time since 2011, the final season of a three-year stint coaching Wyoming’s running backs, that Ray is leading a position group that isn’t called “wide receivers.”
So far, so good.
“It’s been a good adjustment,” he said last week. “It’s been one that when we first talked about these changes, it was one I really wanted to embrace. It’s something that, when (head) Coach (Chris Klieman) asked us about some things that we might be interested in, I told him it’d be fullbacks and tight ends.”
Ray’s interest in tight ends and fullbacks, he said, is two fold.
He’s never coached either spot. And he wants to get “closer to the box” and become a more active participant in the run game and blocking scheme.
“So the biggest change is just working more closely with the offensive line with Coach (Conor) Riley,” Ray said. “You do some things with those guys that you’re going to want to do from a day-to-day basis in some blocking schemes. It’s fun the things that we do with them in such a multiple way as far as the receiver, split-out type things. Those transitional skills have been good because of my background with receivers. So I like it. It’s been fun. It’s a cool group, it’s a fun group, and it’s a group that really enjoys getting better.”
It’s been an enjoyable change of pace for Ray, too. During the aforementioned Christmas break, he cleared his mind. Spent time with his family — as he put it, he got “away from ball for a while” to collect his thoughts about the possible change in his coaching responsibilities. He came out of the break recharged.
Much like the players he coaches, Ray seeks constant personal growth.
This change provided that opportunity.
“We’re all in different periods of our careers from an offensive staff standpoint,” he said. “Really, it just came about being something about getting different looks and giving fresh perspectives on both position groups that have obviously changed between myself from receivers to tight ends and ‘Mess’ (Messingham) from tight ends to receivers.”
Now, Ray and Messingham bounce ideas off one another every day at practice — “Talking about some different drill work with me about receivers, and vice versa me to him about tight ends,” Ray said — and during meetings with the rest of the coaching staff.
After nearly a decade of exclusively coaching receivers, Ray said his new job is helping him learn more about the game.
And himself.
“When you get different, fresh eyes on different things, you have a tendency to win some more battles and have more successes in different areas,” he said. “So I think it’s just part of (a) deal where we tried to restructure things and really give a fresh look. It’s been a really positive change for us.”