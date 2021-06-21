Kansas State men’s basketball alumni will once against give it a go in The Basketball Tournament. The winner-take-all event, which starts next month, will include Purple & Black — a team mostly comprised of former Wildcats — in the 64-team field. The bracket was released Monday.
Purple & Black, organized by former K-State forward Jordan Henriquez (2009-13), has some well-known names suiting up, including:
• Curtis Kelly (2009-11)
• Martavious Irving (2009-13)
• Thomas Gipson (2011-15)
• D.J. Johnson (2012-17)
• Kamau Stokes (2015-19)
• Cartier Diarra (2017-20)
• Justin Edwards (2014-16)
• Ron Freeman (2015-16)
The team’s roster also has a handful of players who have no previous affiliation with K-State: Trevor Gaskins (Ole Miss/Louisiana Tech), Marquis Addison (Missouri Southern State), Moses Morgan (DePaul/Cal-State Fullerton) and Marvin Clark (Michigan State/St John’s).
This will be Purple & Black’s first appearance in the event since 2019, when it lost in the first round to Team Colorado, which featured former Buffaloes.
The 64-team event will be single elimination. Purple & Black will be the No. 7 seed in the Wichita regional, facing the No. 10 seed, the Omaha Blue Crew, in the first round at 3 p.m. July 16. If Purple & Black tops the Blue Crew, it will take on the winner of the Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni) and Ex-Pats (Patriot League) at 3 p.m. July 18. The third (and final) contest of the Wichita regional will be July 20. All games in the Wichita regional will be played at Koch Arena.
Two teams from each of TBT’s four regionals will advance to the championship weekend in Dayton, Ohio, which will be held at the University of Dayton’s UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be July 31, and the semifinals will follow Aug. 1. The championship game is set for Aug. 3.
Tournament games will air on ESPN’s family of networks; broadcast information will be announced at a later date.