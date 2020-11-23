Robert Streb played No. 18 three times Sunday. He barely missed a birdie on his first go-round and needed to save par the second time.
The third one was the charm — and he almost didn't need his putter.
On the second playoff hole at Sunday's RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga., Streb nearly holed his 160-yard approach shot for eagle. After the ball settled barely a foot from the hole, all Streb had to do was tap in for a birdie.
It was good enough for the win, as Kevin Kisner, the other playoff participant, only made par after missing the green in two.
After capturing his second career victory (in his 214th start) on the PGA Tour, Streb laughed at his luck with the highlight-reel approach shot.
"First off, I was happy I was not in that bunker again," Streb told the Golf Channel in a post-round interview, referring to his second time playing the 18th Sunday, when his tee shot found the bunker. "It looked like it was going to jump a little bit. Tried to hit the pitching wedge, banking on it. Obviously it came out perfect, landed soft. It was going to need a little fortune to get close, and I got it."
A Kansas State alum, Streb is the first two-time winner of the RSM Classic. He previously won the event in 2014.
"It's nice to get another (win) knocked off," he said.
Streb was bogey-three for the tournament's first three rounds, which included the lowest round of his PGA Tour career, when he carded a 7-under 63 in Friday's second round. He entered Sunday at 17-under, holding a three-shot lead over his playing partners, major champion Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon. Streb shot a 2-under 68 over his final 18.
Kisner shot a 7-under 63 to become the clubhouse leader at 19-under. Trailing by one, Streb needed a birdie on one of his final two holes to force a playoff. He sank a birdie on the 17th and almost went back-to-back with another on the 18th, but came up just short.
He then outlasted Kisner in the playoff.
The first time the pair played the 18th in the playoff, Streb saved par after his wayward tee shot. Kisner two putted for his par, and the two returned to the 18th tee box, setting the stage for Streb's memorable, victory-sealing approach.
"Felt pretty fortunate to get in the playoff the way things were kind of running there at the end," he said. "Really nice to get another (win)."
Streb became the 12th player in PGA Tour history to pick up his first two victories at the same event. Even Streb isn't sure why Sea Island Golf Club suits his game so well.
"My finishes are all over the lot, but I do like it here," he said. "The greens are always pure, and if you're playing good, you can do well (at this course)."
The victory afforded Streb a plethora of perks.
Aside from the $1.18 million winner's check and 500 FedEx Cup points, he earned a two-season PGA Tour exemption.
Streb also clinched spots in the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 2021 Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.