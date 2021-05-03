Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie added WBCA Two-Year National Player of the Year Rebekah Dallinger to his 2021 recruiting class Monday.
Dallinger, who will be the first Australian player in program history, joins Serena Sundell and Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn as members of the Wildcats’ incoming class.
“Rebekah gives us a scorer and a distributor at the guard position,” Mittie said in a release. “She scores the three-ball in a variety of ways and shoots it at an efficient level. We are excited to have her in our program.”
Dallinger spent last season at Miles Community College in Montana, where she led the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I in scoring. She scored 25.8 points per game on 48.7% shooting and 42.9% from 3-point range while leading the Pioneers (24-2) to their first NJCAA tournament win.
Dallnger also tallied 6.8 rebounds, five assists and 2.8 steals per game. Her well-balanced repertoire helped her earn several awards at Miles She was named the MonDak Conference Player of the Year, Region XIII Player of the Year, National Freshman of the Yea and the World Exposure National Junior College Player of the year in 2021.
Prior to last season, Dallinger averaged 20.5 points, six rebound and four assists while playing for Narraben Sports High School in Sydney, Australia.
The Wildcats will need her playmaking prowess to help make up for the loss of Chrsitanna Carr. The former Manhattan High star announced last month that she is transferring.