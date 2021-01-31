Days after the most lopsided loss in program history sent the fan base into an uproar, and another setback Saturday pushed the team's losing streak to eight, the question of men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber's future is the biggest headline surrounding Kansas State's athletics program.
According to K-State athletics director Gene Taylor, however, there is no uncertainty. Barring something entirely unforeseen — specifically, a situation not involving on-court results — Weber will return as the Wildcats' head coach next year regardless of how the team finishes this season.
"That's our intention," Taylor told The Mercury in a phone interview Saturday night.
K-State is in the middle of one of the worst stretches in its otherwise illustrious history. The Wildcats finished last in the 10-team Big 12 in 2019-20. Along the way, they set a single-season program record for losses, with 21.
They've had an equally rough go of it this season.
Fort Hays State, an in-state Division II school that was winless at the time, came into Bramlage Coliseum and never trailed in an 81-68 victory over K-State on Dec. 8.
After starting conference play with a win at Iowa State on Dec. 15, K-State has lost seven league games in a row. Then on Saturday, SEC foe Texas A&M extended K-State's losing streak to eight, as the Aggies emerged with a 68-61 victory in Manhattan.
Included in the eight-game slide are the two worst defensive performances of Weber's 23-year head coaching career. Prior to this season, no opponent had ever scored 100 (or more) points against a Weber-coached squad; it's now happened twice in a month and a half. Both times, it was the same adversary: Baylor.
It was even worse Wednesday, as Baylor clobbered K-State 107-59 — the largest margin of defeat in the Wildcats' history.
Taylor has a message for those who want him to fire Weber.
"It's a young team," he said. "With the conference as strong as it is and with COVID and everything we're dealing with, it was going to be a challenging season. We knew that. It's probably been more challenging than we anticipated, but I think we have to take all of that into consideration."
Conversely, Taylor conceded there are some K-State fans who won't be moved by his words. In their minds, Weber no longer is the right person to lead the program.
"I understand it. I absolutely understand it. I understand their frustration," Taylor said. "But they have to take all these things into account about the difficulties of this year, the youth of the team, the fact that we do have a talented team. Yes, Bruce has had his ups and his downs, but he's won two conference championships, been to the Elite Eight and been to (five) NCAA Tournaments. He does everything the right way. Bruce cares a lot about these kids and this program."
Multiple factors affect evaluation of program
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the primary aspect that complicates matters for any school considering a coaching change. The pandemic has created budget shortfalls for athletics departments across the country.
K-State isn't immune.
The athletics department cut operating expenses by 10%, saving an estimated $2 million. All K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year took a 10% pay cut; those with salaries between $100,000 and $150,000 took a 5% reduction in pay.
The budgetary alterations also affected Weber. He agreed to a 13% reduction in his annual salary, as did head football coach Chris Klieman. Weber's 2020-21 salary decreased from $2.7 million to $2.349 million.
Per Weber's contract — he signed a two-year extension with K-State two months after the team's run to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018, with the deal set to expire April 30, 2023 — he is required to meet with Taylor prior to April 30 of each contract year.
When that meeting takes place at the end of April, wins and losses will be far from the only topic the pair will discuss.
"I think you have to take consider everything as you evaluate the season: the injuries, the pandemic, the lack of practice in the summer, the youth of the team," Taylor said. "I think you have to take all of that into account. Ultimately, we'll do that."
Donors, like fan base, split on Weber
The day after the historic loss to Baylor, Taylor was in Wichita, meeting with more than a half-dozen of K-State's most deep-pocketed donors. Every donor Taylor sat down with is a card-carrying member of the Ahearn Fund's National Leadership Circle. The NLC is reserved for K-State's most generous givers; to become a member, a donor must annually commit at least $10,000 to the athletics department. The $10,000 commitment earns "bronze level" membership in NLC, with three more levels up the chain ("silver" starting at $25,000 and "gold" beginning at $50,000), capped by the "diamond level," which requires at least $100,000 in donations each year.
The heavy hitting donors Taylor spoke with in Wichita, in various one-on-one meetings, mirrored K-State's fan base as a whole.
The donors are divided on Weber.
"Some are Bruce supporters, and some aren't, to be honest with you," Taylor said. "But they all were saying what I just said: 'This is a strange year, a tough year.' They knew about injuries, with Nijel (Pack) being out four games hurt. They understood it."
The sitdowns in Wichita marked only the second time since last March — the month the COVID pandemic began ravaging the United States in earnest — that Taylor met with donors in person. Earlier this month, Taylor traveled to Western Kansas "and had four or five visits."
In the past 10 months, though, donor meetings have been conducted almost exclusively via Zoom.
Taylor feels he's living a charmed existence as an AD in one important respect: unlike some universities, where big-money boosters try to use their donations as a cudgel to exert influence over football and men's basketball coaching hirings and firings, K-State's donors take a hands-off approach.
"Some of our biggest donors — think of the names that are on both campus facilities and our (athletics) facilities and other donors at a high level — very few of them are that (meddlesome)," Taylor said. "So we're very fortunate. I don't have the situation that Tennessee went through a couple years ago. So we're very fortunate here. They care, they give, and they'll certainly share their opinion, but they trust me and (K-State) President (Richard) Myers to make the best decisions with whatever the situation is."
Myers, Taylor said, is cut from the same cloth as K-State's donors.
He cares. He wants K-State to be successful.
"But he hired me to be the AD," Taylor said.
'I shake my head at that'
Of course, one doesn't have to be a member of the Vanier or Ice families to reach out to Taylor and speak their piece on K-State's athletics programs.
Since Wednesday's drubbing by Baylor, Taylor admitted his inbox had seen an increase in people "who are frustrated with Bruce."
Though the majority of feedback Taylor receives from K-State fans arrives via email, there are times when frustrated supporters directly call his office, which first goes through Vicki Jones, Taylor's executive assistant.
"She got some calls on Thursday (about Weber)," he said. "Not a ton. But she'll get calls and try to field them as best she can. And then sometimes, if they're really, really angry and say they definitely need to talk to me, sometimes I'll call them back."
If Taylor, for one reason or another, heeded the calls of those disgruntled fans and started exploring the possibility of dismissing Weber at the end of the season, it would be a million-dollar question.
Literally.
If Weber is fired before April 30, he is owed a $2 million buyout. That figure drops to $1 million on May 1.
Despite the financial shortfall induced by the pandemic, that didn't stop some high-profile football programs from giving their coaches the boot.
"Auburn and Texas, those were some big numbers," Taylor said. "I shake my head at that, to be honest with you. I scratched my head (at those decisions)."
That's part of the reason why Taylor said he hadn't thought about the optics of the situation: firing a coaching staff, settling buyouts and then paying a new staff during a time in which his department already had instituted budget cuts.
And in the middle of a pandemic, no less.
"That's all stuff people look at," Taylor said. "So it's an interesting time right now for all of us."
The future
At some point down the road, if K-State starts seriously considering moving on from Weber, Taylor said Myers' input will be key.
"He's my boss, and anything that goes on, particularly at a high level, he's very aware and very involved with it," Taylor said. "Ultimately, he'll be involved in whatever decision (we make)."
Like he was for Taylor's most conspicuous coaching search.
"With (head football coach Chris) Klieman, (Myers) wanted to talk to the top couple of candidates," Taylor said. "He came to me and said, 'Gene, I like them both. But it's your call. I'll back whichever candidate you go with.' That's the way he is."
For now, Weber's job security isn't a problem Myers has to ponder.
Weber is the coach of the present. How long he remains the coach of the future is uncertain.
Snapping the eight-game losing streak would be a start. Its next opportunity to get back on the winning track comes at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence, when K-State takes on arch-rival Kansas. A win at Allen Fieldhouse, for the first time since 2006, would do wonders for the Wildcats' confidence.
Anything to shift attention away from the negativity that has engulfed the program for the last season and a half would be a step in the right direction.
"I know it's been frustrating," Taylor said. "Nobody is more frustrated than those coaches and those kids. And I know our fans are frustrated. I'm not sticking my head in the sand. I know how frustrating this is. I know Bruce and the team is going to keep plugging away and keep battling and doing everything they can to get more wins between now and the end of the season."