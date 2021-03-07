Kansas State and Kansas played to a draw — literally — in the first half of Saturday night's match at Buser Family Park. Neither team managed a goal in the opening 45 minutes of play.
But the Jayhawks got on the board in the 68th minute on a goal from Rylan Childers. The visitors added another goal — this one on a header from Samantha Barnett — in the 77th minute.
That was enough to give the Jayhawks a 2-0 win in the first-ever non-conference matchup between the in-state rivals.
“We had some chances, and if we can put one of those away early and we take the first punch as far as scoring the first goal, the game could be different,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “We had our chances. They had their chances. They got the first one. I knew ... whoever scored first was going to get the ‘W.' So hopefully we can build on it.”
The two teams will be right back at it March 13, as K-State (3-7-0) travels to Lawrence for its second meeting with KU (6-3-1) in as many weeks.
Kickoff at Rock Chalk Park is set for noon.