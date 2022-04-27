The Kansas City Sports Commission announced Wednesday that it had named Kansas State women’s basketball’s Ayoka Lee the 2022 Children’s Mercy Sports Medicine Center Sportswoman of the Year.
For her performance on the court in 2021-22, Lee earned first team All-American honors from The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, as well as second team All-American honors from The Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. She was a unanimous first team All-Big 12 pick and made the conference’s defensive first team in addition to being a finalist for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award and a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention pick.
Lee was the only Division I women’s player this season and the only player in Wildcats history to put up at least 725 points, 325 rebounds and 90 blocks. She averaged 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, making her the first player in K-State women’s basketball history to average a double-double in two separate seasons.
She garnered national attention on Jan. 23 when she scored 61 points against Oklahoma to break the NCAA Division I single-game scoring record. She led the Big 12 with eight 30-plus-point games this year.
Her 727 total season points are second-best in school history. She currently ranks ninth in school history with 1,661 career points, sixth with 887 rebounds, third with 235 blocks, sixth with 665 field goals made, sixth with 331 free throws made and second with 49 double-doubles.
Lee has also earned recognition for her work in the classroom, as she was named the 2021-22 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Additionally, she made the CoSIDA Academic All-America team for the second time in her career.
She graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is working toward a master’s in couples and family therapy.
The junior from Byron, Minnesota, has two years of eligibility remaining at K-State.
She will receive the 2022 Children’s Mercy Sports Medicine Center Sportswoman of the Year award at the 49th annual Kansas City Sports Awards Banquet on June 9th. More information is available at sportskc.org/awards-banquet.