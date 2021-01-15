Brookelynn Entz keeps making history for Kansas State’s soccer program.
Entz, who owns or is tied for 28 career, single-season or single-match school records, became the first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft selection in program history earlier this week.
Kansas City NWSL selected Entz in the fourth round with the 38th overall pick.
Entz becomes the second Wildcat this winter to have an opportunity to play professional soccer, putting her alongside Silke Bonnen, who signed with HB Koge in the Elitedivisionen of Danish football.
A Newton native, Entz ranks first in program history in career goals (15), career assists (7) and career points (37). She also holds the record for goals in a single season, scoring five on two occasions.
Entz was an All-Big 12 first-team pick this past season, tying her record for goals in a season and setting another single-season mark for most goals in Big 12 play (five). She tied for second in the Big 12 and ranked 13th in the nation for goals scored. She also finished second in the league — and 12th nationally — for goals per game (0.63).
Her 10 points were third most in the conference, while her 1.25 points per game also were third in the Big 12 and 20th in the country.
In K-State’s victory over Iowa State on Oct. 30, Entz tied her single-game record with two goals. One of those goals also was the game winner, the fourth of her career. She recorded at least one goal in two of K-State’s three wins in the 2020 season.
In addition to her on-field accomplishments, Entz has been stellar in the classroom. She was the 2020 Big 12 Soccer co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, and also is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection.
The Wildcats, who played only Big 12 opponents in 2020, went 3-6-0, setting a record for most league victories since their debut season in the conference in 2017. K-State, which won three of its last five matches, placed seventh in the league standings, its best finish ever.
The program had its inaugural season in 2016.