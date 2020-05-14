Bill Snyder already has a stadium and highway named after him.
Add a coaching chapter now.
In a release from the National Football Foundation on Wednesday, the organization announced that the Kansas state chapter will rename itself the “Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter.”
Snyder, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, led Kansas State to more than 200 wins and a pair of Big 12 titles in 27 seasons.
“I am honored to have my family’s name associated with the Kansas chapter of the National Football Foundation,” Snyder said in the release. “The game of football provides a wonderful vehicle to develop life skills for our youth. I look forward to helping to serve the NFF’s mission to the benefit of others. The state of Kansas and its people have a special place in my heart.”
Snyder has been involved in the NFF’s Kansas chapter’s activities since its inception in 1991, from serving as a banquet speaker and providing guidance to helping garner resources to support chapter initiatives.
“Throughout his life, Coach Snyder has developed winners on and off the field,” Kansas chapter president Gerry McGuire said. “The chapter board of directors strongly believes naming the chapter in his honor is a collective ‘thank you’ on behalf of all those associated with the game; and it provides a platform to communicate his important message to our youth.”
NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said it a “fitting tribute” to Snyder that the Kansas chapter now bears his name.
“A dedicated and tireless worker, Coach Snyder made a huge impact at all levels of the game, and he cared and built one of the college football’s premier programs from scratch and the bottom up,” Hatchell said. “It’s great that his name and accomplishments are now forever connected to the chapter, which will inspire future coaches and players to follow in his footsteps of excellence for years to come.”
A limited number of Kansas high school seniors are selected as NFF Scholars and recognized at a banquet each year. One of the recipients is given a scholarship, while other awards are presented to high school coaches, officials and special contributors.
Since its founding, more than 300 high school football players from Kansas have earned NFF scholastic honors. This year’s banquet will not take place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. McGuire said the honorees would be announced in the coming weeks.
General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice founded the NFF in 1947. A non-profit educational organization, the NFF runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.
The NFF’s Chapter Network has 120 outposts across 47 states. The NFF calls its chapters “the pulse of a nationwide effort to encourage leadership, sportsmanship and academic excellence among America’s young football.” There are more than 12,000 members of the NFF, who host more than 300 events every year, reaching more than half a million football players at 5,000 high schools.