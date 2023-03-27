Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor was named the 2022-23 Cushman & Wakefield FBS AD of the Year by the national Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the school announced on Monday.
The award comes on the heels of K-State football's Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl berth last season and the Wildcat men's basketball team's most recent run to the Elite Eight after being picked 10th out of 10 in the preseason coaches poll.
Taylor hired both coaches (Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang).
Taylor will be recognized at the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention in Orlando in June.
“I am very thankful and appreciative to be honored by my peers,” Taylor said in a written statement. “The success that we have had at K-State is the direct result of the passion and hard work that our entire staff puts forth each and every day, and I am blessed to be a part of such a special place, at a special university, filled with very special people.”
Taylor was named the eighth-best AD among FBS programs by Stadium in 2020. He was named Director of Athletics at K-State in 2017. In that time, the Wildcat football team has advanced to four bowls, the men's basketball team won a Big 12 Championship, earned two Elite Eight appearances and advanced to three NCAA tournaments. The women's basketball team made two NCAA tournaments and the women's track and field team won back-to-back Big 12 Outdoor Championships.
Taylor and staff have also fundraised and begun to implement a department-wide facility master plan that will benefit all K-State sports teams, including the baseball and soccer projects, the south end zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the new Morgan Family Arena for volleyball, an Olympic training Center and the Shamrock Practice Facility for football.
From a fundraising perspective, overall pledges and cash gifts to the department during the 2022 fiscal year totaled $58.9 million, according to the University. $20.4 million of that was designated for the Ahearn Fund annual giving program and surpassing its budgeted goal previous record of $18.9 Million in fiscal year 2019. The department also received $42.6 million in cash giving, marking only the third time in history that number has eclipsed the $40 million mark.