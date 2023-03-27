Gene Taylor 2023 photo
Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor speaks with reporters Jan. 4. He was named the FBA Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor was named the 2022-23 Cushman & Wakefield FBS AD of the Year by the national Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the school announced on Monday. 

The award comes on the heels of K-State football's Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl berth last season and the Wildcat men's basketball team's most recent run to the Elite Eight after being picked 10th out of 10 in the preseason coaches poll. 

