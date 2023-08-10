Kansas State safety Kobe Savage and running back Treshaun Ward are two more Wildcats to receive preseason recognition.
Savage, who is already on the initial watch list of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, has now been named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which each year highlights college football’s best defensive back.
He joins a group of past K-State candidates including Julius Brents in 2022, D.J. Reed in 2017, award winner Terence Newman in 2002, finalist Chris Canty in 1995 and 1996, and semifinalists Ty Zimmerman (2013), Nigel Malone (2011 and 2012) and Jaime Mendez (1993).
Savage, a 5-foot-11, 207-pound senior, is entering his second season with K-State after transferring from Tyler Junior College. He played the first 10 games of the 2022 season before suffering an injury that kept him out for the last four.
Despite the injury, Savage went on to earn All-Big 12 Second Team honors and picked up votes for the conference’s defensive newcomer of the year award.
Ward earned his first accolade as a Wildcat by being named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which honors the best running back in college football.
This gives K-State a third-straight candidate, as Deuce Vaughn was a semifinalist the past two years. Other past Wildcats include 2003 finalist Darren Sproles and 2009 midseason candidate as well as 2010 semifinalist Daniel Thomas.
Ward, a 5-foot-10, 194-pound senior transfer from Florida State, saw action in 26 games with six starts over parts of four seasons. He racked up 1,241 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 188 carries. Ward also hauled in 28 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, he played in 10 games with six starts as the Seminoles’ second-leading rusher with 649 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries, en route to receiving All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention accolades.
K-State is in the midst of 2023 preseason camp. The Wildcats open the season versus Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.