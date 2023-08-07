Kansas State women’s basketball’s Gisela Sanchez helped her home country of Spain claim third place Sunday at the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship in Klaipeda, Lithuania.
Spain blasted Serbia 94-36 in the third-place game after losing its only game of the tournament 75-47 to France on Saturday.
Sanchez — a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore forward from Barcelona, Spain — averaged 8.3 points (which tied for second on the team) and 3.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest during Spain’s seven-game run through the tournament. She shot 43.4% (23 of 53) from the floor and 47.1% (8 of 17) from 3-point range.
She put up six points in a tournament-low 11 minutes against Serbia, but against France, she logged a tournament-high 14 points in 24 minutes. In Spain’s 60-52 victory over Israel in the quarterfinals on Friday, Sanchez scored one point in 12 minutes on the court, and, in a 77-62 win over Belgium in the round of 16 on Wednesday, she scored seven points in 13 minutes.
In Spain’s tournament-opening 80-38 win over Montenegro last Saturday, Sanchez scored nine points on 3-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes of play. The following day, she saw 18 minutes of play and scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting in Spain’s 75-49 blowout of Sweden. Spain wrapped up group play with a 98-52 victory over Poland on Tuesday, and Sanchez scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting in 16 minutes of play.
Sanchez played for Spain last summer when it won the 2022 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships. However, she only saw nine minutes of action and scored six points in Spain’s first game before sustaining an injury, which kept her out of the 2022-23 Wildcats season.
K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said it will be a good experience for Sanchez to play in the European tournament again, though she has been away from the Wildcats’ squad since the end of June.
Mittie said Sanchez is fully recovered from the injury and looks “really healthy.”
“Gisela, I think, has really improved her strength, really improved her ability off the bounce,” he said of her development during the offseason, though he added he thought she could still put on more muscle mass.
Sanchez, a 6-foot-3 forward from Barcelona, Spain, transferred to K-State after spending her freshman year at Arizona in 2021-22. She made 20 appearances off the bench, averaging 2.9 points and 7.25 minutes per contest and going 7-of-16 behind the 3-point arc.
Before coming to the U.S., Sanchez played for Segle XXI in Barcelona, where she averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
She played for Spain during the 2021 U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup. During that tournament, she put up 6.6 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In 2019, she helped Spain win the bronze medal at the U16 European Championships by averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.