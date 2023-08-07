Sanchez_Spain_008.jpg

Kansas State forward Gisela Sanchez shoots a jumper while playing for Spain in a game against Sweden on July 30 in the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship in Vilnius, Lithuania.

 Courtesy photo

Kansas State women’s basketball’s Gisela Sanchez helped her home country of Spain claim third place Sunday at the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

Spain blasted Serbia 94-36 in the third-place game after losing its only game of the tournament 75-47 to France on Saturday.

