Kansas State forward Gisela Sanchez attempts a layup while playing for Spain in a game against Sweden on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Kansas State forward Gisela Sanchez shoots a jumper while playing for Spain in a game against Sweden on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Kansas State women’s basketball redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez has helped Spain to a 3-0 record in group play at the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Sanchez, a native of Barcelona, is second on the team with 10 points per game and third with four rebounds per game. She has shot at a 50% (12-of-24) clip so far, including a 4-of-9 mark from 3-point range.
In Spain’s opening 80-38 win over Montenegro on Saturday, Sanchez scored nine points on 3-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes of play. The following day, she saw 18 minutes of play and scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting in Spain’s 75-49 blowout of Sweden. Spain wrapped up group play with a 98-52 victory over Poland on Tuesday, and Sanchez scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting in 16 minutes of play.
Sanchez also has a total of three assists, three assists and two steals.
Spain played Belgium Wednesday in the round of 16, but the results of that game were not available by the time this paper went to print. All of the tournament’s games will be broadcast live on FIBA’s YouTube page.
Sanchez played for Spain last summer when it won the 2022 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships. However, she only saw nine minutes of action and scored six points in Spain’s first game before sustaining an injury, which kept her out of the 2022-23 Wildcats season.
K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said it will be a good experience for Sanchez to play in the European tournament again, though she has been away from the Wildcats’ squad since the end of June.
Mittie said Sanchez is fully recovered from the injury and looks “really healthy.”
“Gisela, I think, has really improved her strength, really improved her ability off the bounce,” he said of her development during the offseason, though he added he thought she could still put on more muscle mass.
Sanchez, a 6-foot-3 forward from Barcelona, Spain, transferred to K-State after spending her freshman year at Arizona in 2021-22. She made 20 appearances off the bench, averaging 2.9 points and 7.25 minutes per contest and going 7-of-16 behind the 3-point arc.
Before coming to the U.S., Sanchez played for Segle XXI in Barcelona, where she averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
She played for Spain in the 2021 U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and put up 6.6 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In 2019, she helped Spain win the bronze medal at the U16 European Championships by averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.