Kansas State women’s basketball redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez has helped Spain to a 3-0 record in group play at the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Sanchez, a native of Barcelona, is second on the team with 10 points per game and third with four rebounds per game. She has shot at a 50% (12-of-24) clip so far, including a 4-of-9 mark from 3-point range.

