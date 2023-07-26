12092022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-18
From left, Kansas State women’s basketball players Ayoka Lee, Mimi Gatewood and Gisela Sanchez await the final buzzer as the Wildcats roll to a 72-45 non-conference victory over Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Gisela Sanchez, a member of the Kansas State women’s basketball team, is off to Lithuania to represent her home country in the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships.

The redshirt sophomore will play for the Spanish national team as it opens up competition Saturday against Montenegro. Spain will conclude group play with a game against Sweden on Sunday and against Poland on Tuesday.

