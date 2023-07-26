From left, Kansas State women’s basketball players Ayoka Lee, Mimi Gatewood and Gisela Sanchez await the final buzzer as the Wildcats roll to a 72-45 non-conference victory over Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.
Gisela Sanchez, a member of the Kansas State women’s basketball team, is off to Lithuania to represent her home country in the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships.
The redshirt sophomore will play for the Spanish national team as it opens up competition Saturday against Montenegro. Spain will conclude group play with a game against Sweden on Sunday and against Poland on Tuesday.
If Spain makes it out of the group stage, it will move on to play in the round of 16, which begins next June 2.
All of the tournament’s games will be broadcast live on FIBA’s YouTube page.
Sanchez played for Spain last summer when it won the 2022 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships. However, she only saw nine minutes of action and scored six points in Spain’s first game before sustaining an injury, which kept her out of the 2022-23 Wildcats season.
K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said it will be a good experience for Sanchez to play in the European tournament again, though she has been away from the Wildcats’ squad since the end of June.
Mittie said Sanchez is fully recovered and looks “really healthy.”
“Gisela, I think, has really improved her strength, really improved her ability off the bounce,” he said of her development during the offseason, though he added he thought she could still put on more muscle.
Sanchez, a 6-foot-3 forward from Barcelona, Spain, transferred to K-State after spending her freshman year at Arizona in 2021-22. She made 20 appearances off the bench, averaging 2.9 points and 7.25 minutes per contest and going 7-of-16 behind the 3-point arc.
Before coming to the U.S., Sanchez played for Segle XXI in Barcelona, where she averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
She played for Spain in the 2021 U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and put up 6.6 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In 2019, she helped Spain win the bronze medal at the U16 European Championships by averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.