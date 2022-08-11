Wide receivers haven’t been the highlight of the Chris Klieman era at Kansas State so far, nor have they dominated the conversation ahead of the upcoming season.
And yet, Klieman believes the receiving corps’ depth and experience will make it a strength of the team in 2022.
With five of last year’s top six pass-catchers returning, receivers comprise one of the most veteran position groups on the squad. Guys like Phillip Brooks, Malik Knowles and Kade Warner will be playing their fifth years of college football, and for Keenan Garber, this is season No. 4.
It’s debatable how impactful their experience is, though — the leading pass-catcher each of the last two seasons has actually been running back Deuce Vaughn — and this year, they’re adapting to several big changes all at once, including a new position coach, a new offensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback.
Nevertheless, Klieman thinks the rest of the offense’s success is contingent on that of the receivers.
“We need to be really, really strong at wide receiver, and that’s because of what we know people are going to try to do to us, trying to slow down (Vaughn),” Klieman said. “Our wide receivers have to come up big, and I think they will.”
The Wildcats were underwhelming at receiver under Jason Ray — who coached them in 2019 and 2020 — and Courtney Messingham — who added wide receivers coach to his offensive coordinator duties in 2021. K-State never ranked better than ninth in the Big 12 in yards passing per game in any of those seasons, and although some of that can be attributed to offensive style, this year’s veteran wide receivers have only notched three of the 10 best receiving performances of the past three seasons.
But Klieman fired Messingham and Ray last December, and brought in Thad Ward as the new wide receivers coach in February. Ward has spent the last two decades at several Division I programs, including most recently as the wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator at Temple.
“He’s done a great job,” Klieman said. “Coach Ward has come in here and challenged the guys, brought a wealth of experience himself in here and brought some new things, new techniques, new drills to the table. I’m excited because he challenges them every day. I like it because they’re responding. They’re having great dialogue. I can see it on the field, hear it in the meeting rooms.”
Another beneficiary of Messingham’s and Ray’s dismissals was Collin Klein, whom Klieman promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in January after he served as the interim OC during K-State’s 42-20 win over LSU in the Texas Bowl. Wide receivers showed out in that game, with 10 different receivers making catches for a total of 259 yards and three TDs.
Since Klein became the permanent offensive coordinator, rumors around the program have suggested that the offense will look different in 2022. Although those claims are innuendos more than specifics, Ward said his receivers are fighting for an expanded function in the Wildcats offense.
“They’re competing for different roles, whether you’re catching screens or deep balls, whatever it may be,” Ward said. “We’re just competing every single day.”
But this season, they will have a new man delivering them the ball. Adrian Martinez comes to K-State after spending four years at Nebraska, where he started 38 games and set school records for total offense (10,792 yards), completions (670 yards) and 250-yard passing games. The graduate transfer also threw for 8,491 yards passing, 45 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.
Martinez missed spring practice after undergoing surgery on his throwing arm. However, Klieman said that, once he finished rehab, Martinez spent plenty of time this summer throwing with the wide receivers and tight ends.
“I think there’s more and more of a connection and comfort level,” Klieman said. “I see it on a daily basis, just listening to the communication about where they’re breaking things off or how they’re seeing things. When you get older guys at that position — at wide receiver — and a couple of experienced quarterbacks, you usually get that, and that’s what we’re getting right now.”
Vaughn — who has caught 74 passes for 902 yards and six touchdowns in two years at K-State — still figures to be a receiving threat in 2022, with Klieman saying they will line him up all over the field to try to create a bad matchup for the defense.
And while the Wildcats need their receivers to produce so as to reduce pressure on Vaughn, the significant attention Vaughn will attract from opponents should conversely free up the receivers — primarily, Knowles, Brooks and Warner.
Both Knowles and Brooks are coming off the best receiving performances of their K-State careers in 2021, with Brooks making 43 receptions for 543 yards and two touchdowns, and Knowles adding 29 catches for 441 yards and four scores.
After playing three seasons with Martinez at Nebraska, Warner had 14 receptions for 166 yards in his first year as a Wildcat.
“Our top three really are back with those three guys that I think are really seasoned guys that know our system, are extremely difficult to cover, all have different skill sets, but all can play multiple spots, which I think is what you’re looking for,” Klieman said. “...All three of those guys are really playing well, and that’s one of the strengths of our team, is our wide receivers.”
Behind those three, other receivers will see time on the field as well. Garber had four receptions for 72 yards last year, and RJ Garcia had a catch for six yards in three appearances while maintaining his redshirt.
“RJ’s picked up where he left off,” Klieman said. “He’s a really talented kid that, for a young player, understands the game so well, has learned from Kade — who’s really been sharp and helping him — and Phillip and Malik. I’m excited because RJ’s in the mix. He’s in that top mix of guys that’s going to play a lot for us.”
“He’s been a joy to coach,” Ward added about Garcia. “He’s a real cerebral kid, a tough kid. I want to continue to see how far he can go. I’m happy about him.”
Jadon Jackson transfers in from Ole Miss after collecting five receptions for 42 yards last year, and Ty Bowman, Xavier Loyd and Seth Porter could all factor into the offense too.
Under Klieman, the Wildcats have rotated players often, including at wide receiver. With so many options at wide receiver — albeit many with notable question marks — that trend should continue, so long as those entering the game provide value to the squad.
“If you can play and you can contribute, you’re going to have the opportunity to come out here and play,” Ward said.
K-State’s coaches appear to believe they have the guys needed to field a passing attack that nicely complements a dual-threat running game with Vaughn and Martinez. For Ward specifically, increasing the contribution of his wide receivers to the offense is a point of emphasis as the season approaches.
“We want the ball. If you don’t, really? You play receiver,” Ward said. “We’re going to be a big part of catching balls. We’re going to be a big part of run-blocking. We’re going to be a big part of the offense in general.”