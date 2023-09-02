The Kansas State offense offered plenty to pique Wildcat fans’ interest after Saturday’s season opener, a 45-0 steamrolling of Southeast Missouri in a game that was over midway through the second quarter.
K-State put up 588 yards of offense, the fifth-highest output in school history and the most in a game since they set the school record versus North Texas in 2005.
"We had a couple of hiccups early on, but we kind of got our traction and footing," head coach Chris Klieman said. "Explosive plays on offense were something that we've really emphasized and knew we could get with some of the playmakers that we have."
Senior quarterback Will Howard was locked in and on target, ending the game with 297 yards on 18-of-26 passing with two passing touchdowns, a rushing score and a receiving touchdown in two and a half quarters played. All but one of those touchdowns came in just one quarter of action.
Howard opened the game with a 33-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jadon Jackson, his first score as a Wildcat and second touchdown of his career.
Jackson got the start after senior wide receiver Keagan Johnson, a transfer from Iowa, was held out because of injury concerns.
"He stepped up into that role," Howard said. "Jadon was ready, and he's had a really good two weeks of practice leading up to this and I was so hyped to get him in the end zone. He's a really good player and seeing him have the success that he had early on, that was good. He really can be special, and I'm excited to see what he does from here."
After a quick stop, the offense took the field and that's when Howard made his only real mistake of the game.
As Southeast Missouri defenders broke through the right side of K-State’s offensive line, the senior made a hurried throw under pressure to a triple-covered Ben Sinnott and was picked off by Redhawk safety Antonio Taylor.
"I feel like if I was able to have my feet underneath me and make that throw, I think it would have been a different outcome," Howard said. "Obviously, that can't happen."
But Howard did not let that slow him down and from there, the Wildcats rattled off scores on the next five drives, four of which were touchdowns.
Of those four, three came from Howard, and the senior gave fans a little bit of variety along the way.
The first was a one-yard touchdown run on a read-option keeper that capped off a 13-play, 84-yard drive. After a 15-yard run from senior running back Treshaun Ward that was stopped just short of the end zone, the Wildcats were stopped at the goal line on the previous two attempts before breaking through.
The second, a 37-yard throw to sophomore wide receiver RJ Garcia, who finished with a career-high 119 yards on five catches, put K-State up 21-0 with eight minutes to play in the half.
"I can't say enough about RJ Garcia," Klieman said. "He keeps playing better and better and more confident."
Garcia also nabbed a 44-yard catch later in the game, which now stands as his career-high.
The sophomore joined tight end Ben Sinnott as the only two Wildcats to have 100 or more receiving yards as the junior snagged five catches for 100 yards. The two are the first pair of 100-yard receivers since Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles went off at Iowa State last season.
“I was excited to be out there playing with my guys and playing football against somebody other than my teammates,” Garcia said. “It’s a big confidence booster for me. My coaches believe in me and put a great game plan in. We all executed.”
It also marks the first time that K-State has had a game with two 100-yard receivers in consecutive seasons since the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
The third was Howard’s first reception as Wildcat and the first touchdown reception of his football career.
The senior handed the ball off to Ward who then threw the ball to Howard sitting out in the flat. The quarterback scampered his way into the end zone from eight yards out to complete the trifecta.
"It was pretty cool," Howard said. "We had that play in the game plan and I was sitting there and when (offensive coordinator Collin Klein) called it I was like, 'Oh man, here we go. Let's go.' You could feel the feel the aggressiveness from Coach Klein, it makes you feel good because now you're like, foot on the pedal and let's go do this."
The trick play pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 35-0 at the half.
Howard is the first Big 12 quarterback to put up the unique scoring line since Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts did it versus Oklahoma State in 2019 and the sixth overall. He was the second ever to do it all in one quarter after Nebraska’s Eric Crouch did it versus California in 1999.
The score would be Howard’s last under center in the game as K-State’s first two drives of the second half ended in a 51-yard field goal from Chris Tennant and a punt.
Ward chipped in a rushing touchdown of his own in the second quarter on a 3-yard run and almost had a second earlier in the half, but the play wasn't reviewed. He ended his first game as a Wildcat with 56 rushing yards on 11 carries with a rushing and passing touchdown.
"It was great, getting in the end zone, getting the jitters out," Ward said. "The way I felt, it was something special. Seeing the people cheering me and my boys on back there, too. It was a good experience."
Sophomore running back D.J. Giddens had the best day on the ground of anyone, putting up a career-high 128 yards on 15 carries, including a 43-yard run down the opposing sideline in the second quarter which eventually set up the eight-yard pitch-and-catch from Ward to Howard.
"I thought (Giddens) ran physical like he always does," Klieman said. "We need both of those guys playing at a really high level for us in our run game."
The excitement did not end there though, as heralded true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson entered the game in relief of Howard and marched the Wildcats down the field.
"We wanted to give Avery some solid series where we could evaluate him, give him an opportunity to run the offense where it wasn't just a drive, where it was gonna be a handful of drives," Klieman said. "He was under control. He was in command. He's really, really fast. And I think you guys can tell that he's got great, great speed. I thought he put the ball in a couple of really good spots today."
Johnson connected with fellow true freshman Tre Spivey for a 24-yard reception to close out the third quarter and then rounded out the eight-play, 79-yard drive with a shifty seven-yard touchdown run.
"We had called a play coming in off the sideline, and we didn't get the look we liked the first time, so we just lined up again in the same play," Johnson said. "I pulled it, but they had field pressure so I kind of just made a guy miss and from that point, I was just walking into the end zone.”
Johnson ended the game 3-of-4 for 55 yards passing and five rushes for 32 yards.
The Wildcats will be back in action next Saturday at 11 a.m. when they host Troy, a team that won 12 games last season and a Sun Belt Conference championship.