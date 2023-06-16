The flood of postseason awards for Kansas State baseball's Tyson Neighbors continued Wednesday when the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association named him a first-team All-American.
The Wildcats' right-handed pitcher is the sixth player in school history to receive first-team All-America honors and the first since pitcher James Allen did so in 2011.
He is also a finalist for the NCBWA's Stopper of the Year award.
Neighbors, who has already earned third-team All America and first-team All-Big 12 honors, was listed Tuesday on the American Baseball Coaches Association's All-Central Region Team alongside four other Big 12 players: Gavin Kash of Texas Tech, Nolan Schubart of Oklahoma State, and Lucas Gordon and Lebarron Johnson Jr. of Texas.
The sophomore reliever, who served primarily as K-State's closer in 2023, led the Big 12 with 11 saves, which tied for third in the program’s single season records. Neighbors posted an earned run average of 1.85 with a 5-1 record in 25 appearances and 48 2/3 innings pitched. His 86 strikeouts were fifth in the conference.
Neighbors is the third player under fifth-year head coach Pete Hughes to pick up all-region awards, following the footsteps of Jordan Wicks and Zach Kokoska.
Neighbors was the first K-State player since Wicks to be an All-American as named by Collegiate Baseball. Neighbors and Wicks are the only two Wildcats to earn All-America recognition under Hughes, and Neighbors is the 32nd in program history.
Neighbors will join teammate Kaelen Culpepper in attending USA Baseball’s 2023 Collegiate National Team training camp beginning June 23 at the National Training Team Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Fifty-six non-draft eligible college players from across the country received invitations to the training camp, where they will compete against one another in a four-game Stars vs. Stripes series June 25-28 before USA Baseball announces its 26-man roster June 30.
That team will represent the United States in a friendship series against Chinese Taipei at various sites in North Carolina July 1-3. The USA College National Team will then take on Japan in a friendship series July 7-12.
Culpepper and Neighbors are the second and third Wildcats all-time to earn invitations to the training camp, with K-State hall-of-famer Craig Wilson being the first in 1988. Wilson went on to play for the U.S. Olympic Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
K-State went 35-24 overall and 13-11 in conference play during the 2023 season.
The Wildcats, who finished fifth in the Big 12, made it to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament for the third-straight season, but failed to receive an invitation to the NCAA tournament, a development that caused public consternation from members of the coaching staff, team and athletic department.