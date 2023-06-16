05192023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-12
Buy Now

Kansas State pitcher Tyson Neighbors winds up to throw during the Wildcats’ 7-6 Big 12 Conference win over TCU on May 18 at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The flood of postseason awards for Kansas State baseball's Tyson Neighbors continued Wednesday when the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association named him a first-team All-American.

The Wildcats' right-handed pitcher is the sixth player in school history to receive first-team All-America honors and the first since pitcher James Allen did so in 2011.

Recommended for you