Kansas State baseball’s Tyson Neighbors reached Consensus All-America status Wednesday after D1Baseball named him a first-team All-American.
Neighbors previous earned first-team All-America honors from the National College Baseball Writers Association and the College Baseball Foundation. His selection to the first team by three different outlets is the second-most in Wildcat baseball history.
A player is considered a consensus All-American if he is picked by three of the four recognized organizations that give out the awards.
Neighbors, K-State’s sophomore right-handed pitcher, is the sixth player in school history to receive first-team All-America honors and the first since pitcher James Allen did so in 2011.
He also picked third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection. He is the 17th player in Wildcat history to be named an All-American, and he holds three of the school’s 13 all-time first-team picks.
Neighbors served primarily as K-State’s closer in 2023, led the Big 12 with 11 saves, which tied for third in the program’s single season records. Neighbors posted an earned run average of 1.85 with a 5-1 record in 25 appearances and 48 2/3 innings pitched. His 86 strikeouts were fifth in the conference, and held opponents to a .135 batting average.
Earlier this summer, Neighbors — along with teammate Kaelen Culpepper — was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National team. He pitched in the United States’ 7-3 win over Chinese Taipei, lasting 2/3 of an inning and giving up no runs, hits or walks. During a 7-6 victory against Chinese Taipei on July 4, Neighbors threw 1/3 of an inning and logged a hit, a walk and a strikeout.
He tossed a full inning in the United States’ 4-3 loss to Japan on July 11 and allowed no one on base. Then, he concluded his time with the Collegiate National Team in 6-2 loss to Japan on July 12, in which he threw 1 1/3 innings. He struck out two and allowed two hits in that appearance.