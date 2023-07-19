05192023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-12
Kansas State pitcher Tyson Neighbors winds up to throw during the Wildcats’ 7-6 Big 12 Conference win over TCU on May 18 at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State baseball’s Tyson Neighbors reached Consensus All-America status Wednesday after D1Baseball named him a first-team All-American.

Neighbors previous earned first-team All-America honors from the National College Baseball Writers Association and the College Baseball Foundation. His selection to the first team by three different outlets is the second-most in Wildcat baseball history.

