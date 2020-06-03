Kansas State's Connor McCullough was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.
McCullough posted a 2.25 ERA in four starts, all coming during weekend series. He also struck out 29 batters in 24 innings pitched, both of which were top among freshmen in the Big 12.
McCullough is the sixth Wildcat pitcher to earn a Freshman All-America nod from Collegiate Baseball. It is the second year in a row K-State has placed a pitcher on the list, as Jordan Wicks earned the honor last year.