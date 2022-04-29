Kansas State women’s tennis player Maria Linares earned second team All-Big 12 honors Thursday.
The senior from Maracay, Venezuela, went 14-4 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play in singles.
She went 6-2 at No. 1 singles, 5-2 at No. 2 singles and 3-0 at No. 3 singles.
“The way Maria performed all season was fantastic,” said Wildcats head coach Jordan Smith in a written release. “Despite having setbacks with injuries in the fall, I think this might have been her best overall season in her career at K-State, plus it is not often you see a player have her results in their fifth year. Truly a statement to the great person and great player that Maria is. Overall, I am incredibly proud of Maria and know she’s done more than enough to leave a lasting legacy for K-State tennis.”
Linares defeated then-No. 44 Ivana Corley of Oklahoma 6-3, 6-3 on March 13 and earned a ranking as high as No. 120 from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
This season, she earned first team Academic All-Big 12 honors for the fourth year in a row.
Five other Wildcats also made that list.
K-State wrapped up the season with a loss to Oklahoma last Friday in the second round of the Big 12 Championships in Forth Worth, Texas. The Wildcats went 10-13 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 conference play.