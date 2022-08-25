20220123_WBB-KStateVSOU.JB.032.JPG
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee waits to shoot a free throw during a game against Oklahoma on Jan. 23 at Bramlage Coliseum. Lee will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season after undergoing knee surgery.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Kansas State women's basketball star Ayoka Lee will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season while she deals with a lingering injury.

The 6-foot-6 All-American center will undergo a season-ending knee surgery that will sideline her all year, although she plans to return for the 2023-24 campaign.

