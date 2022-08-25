Kansas State center Ayoka Lee waits to shoot a free throw during a game against Oklahoma on Jan. 23 at Bramlage Coliseum. Lee will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season after undergoing knee surgery.
Kansas State women's basketball star Ayoka Lee will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season while she deals with a lingering injury.
The 6-foot-6 All-American center will undergo a season-ending knee surgery that will sideline her all year, although she plans to return for the 2023-24 campaign.
"I am devastated for Yokie," said head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. "She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season. Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days she will require season-ending surgery. We will support Yokie through her recovery and rehab and look forward to her returning to the court for the 2023-24 season."
Lee is currently working on a master’s degree in couples and family therapy after receiving her bachelor’s degree in psychology in May 2021. She has garnered a litany of academic recognitions in her career, including the 2022 Big 12 Scholar Athlete of the Year award.
The Athletic and Sports Illustrated named her a First Team All-American in 2021-22 after she averaged 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a junior. She is the first player in K-State women’s basketball history to average a double-double in two separate seasons.
She received national attention on Jan. 23 when she scored 61 points against Oklahoma to break the NCAA Division I single-game scoring record. Lee also led the Big 12 with eight 30-plus-point games last season.
"While it deeply saddens me that I cannot be on the court with my teammates this season, I am fully committed to getting healthy and contributing as a leader on the sideline," Lee said. "Although my role will be different, I am confident in what we will accomplish as a team this year. There is no other team, coaches or support staff I would want to work through this with.
"As my team surrounds me in support through my recovery, my hope is that Wildcat Nation will continue to surround our team with the same love and support they always have. I look forward to getting back on the court and finishing my graduate degree in 2023-24. Forever thankful and blessed to be a Wildcat."