Kansas State women’s basketball star Ayoka Lee is advancing toward a return to the court in 2023-24 after missing all of last season because of a knee surgery in September.
Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie said Wednesday the 6-foot-6 All-America center has been practicing “in a limited role” and is “progressing every day” in her recovery process.
Lee’s surgery repaired cartilage in her knee resulting from a second ACL tear through which she played during her junior year. Her first ACL tear took place when she was a senior in high school.
The news that Lee would not play in 2022-23 came out late last August, and garnered national attention after a standout junior performance the year before cemented her as one of the stars of the women’s college game.
In 2021-22, she averaged 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, which earned her first-team All-American honors from The Athletic and Sports Illustrated. It was also the second time in her career she has averaged a double-double, making her the first player in program history to do so twice.
She drew particular recognition on Jan. 23, 2022, when she broke the NCAA Division I single-game scoring record with 61 points in K-State’s 94-65 win over then-No. 22 Oklahoma. That performance was part of a conference-leading eight 30-plus-point games she logged that year.
But the Wildcats felt sorely Lee’s absence from the court last season, whether it be her scoring, rebounding, defense or leadership presence. They had to adjust their style of play to account for her, while opponents could shift their approach without the imposing center.
“Having Lee back gets you excited because you’ve got that person who draws a lot of attention, and how can we play out of that?” Mittie said.
Last year wasn’t the first time Lee has had to post up on the bench because of injury. She redshirted her true freshman season 2018-19 to recover from the ACL tear she sustained in high school.
Lee will turn 23 in August, and is by far the player most experienced in Mittie’s system who will on K-State’s roster this upcoming season. Mittie noted she has even been in the program longer than some of his assistant coaches and has much to offer in addition to her playing ability.
“Definitely from knowing what needs to be done, you can see that impact with her being out there right now,” he said. “She’s able to talk to players about this, she’s able to talk to players about that. And I think they look at her almost like an assistant coach.”
Junior point guard Serena Sundell said knowing Lee will be back out on the court has given her and the team as a whole more self-assuredness as it prepares for the 2023-24 campaign, particularly with so much other experience returning as well.
“We want to play with a little bit of confidence this year,” she said. “I think that can go a long way. It’s going to be a different style of play than I feel like I personally had last year. I wasn’t going into the season with confidence. It was, ‘Yokie is out, and now we have to step up.’ It was nerve-wracking.”
Mittie acknowledged that Lee’s return is one of the things he’s most excited about, but also said he’s pleased with the depth he and his staff have built up around and behind her.
And while Lee’s production numbers are perhaps the most coveted aspect of her game, Mittie said she doesn’t get enough credit for how she can coordinate a team defensively on the floor in a way a coach may not be able to from the sideline.
“She’s one of the best defensive talkers, one of the best defensive-rotation centers in the country, and that’s an area that you really see her impacting the young people,” he said. “She’s able to talk through it. She’s able to see it, and she sees it very early. That’s kind of underrated. We missed that last year.
“Obviously, people see the blocked shots, but she is kind of the middle linebacker of our defense, who is calling out things and sees it. It’s been good to have her back, not on the court doing that, but almost underneath the basket in a coaching role, helping the team.”