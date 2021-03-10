Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee and Christianna Carr were named to the All-Big 12 team on Wednesday.
Lee, who averaged 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, was voted by conference coaches to the first team for the second straight season. She recorded eight doubles in 2020-21 and finished the season as the only Division I player shooting 60% or better from the field (she shot 62.5%) and 80% or better from the free throw line (she shot 80.3%).
Carr, who led Manhattan High School to its first state title in 2017, earned Honorable Mention honors for the first time in her career. She scored 15 points per game on career high percentages from the field, (38.1%), from 3-point range (36.1%) and at the free-throw line (78.1%) during the regular season.
In conference play, Carr grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game while scoring double-figure points in 13 of the Wildcats’ 15 conference games.
Both players will play key roles in this week’s Big 12 tournament. The 10th-seeded Wildcats will play 7-seed Texas Tech on Thursday at 8 p.m., inside Municipal Auditorium.