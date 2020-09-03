Kansas State baseball standout pitcher Jordan Wicks gained national recognition for his summer season performance, winning D1Baseball.com's 2020 Summer Breakout Prospect Award. Wicks played for the Rockford (Illinois) Rivets in the Northwoods League and Perfect Timing Red in the Perfect Timing College League in Arkansas.
In four starts for the Rivets, Wicks went 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. He finished the league's season with a 16 1/3 scoreless innings streak.
With Perfect Timing Red, Wicks went 1-0 with a 0.61 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched. Overall, Wicks posted an ERA of 0.52 and struck out 52 batters in 34 2/3 innings, or 1.5 batters per inning.
Wicks, the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, had an 0.35 ERA in 26 innings pitched in 2020 before the baseball season was canceled. He had 26 strikeouts in that span.
The junior left-hander is now the No. 15 college prospect in the country, according to D1Baseball.com. Heading into the 2020 spring season, he was ranked the No. 32 pitcher in the country by the same website.