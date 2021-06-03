Jordan Wicks isn’t done to his Kansas State resume just yet.
Wicks, a sophomore starting pitcher for K-State who is expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s MLB draft, earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball’s All-America third team. The publication announced its All-America teams Thursday.
He is the first Wildcat to land on one of Collegiate Baseball’s All-America teams since 2013. Wicks was a member of the publication’s preseason All-America third team pick earlier this year. He also picked up Freshman All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball following the 2019 season — the same year he won the Big 12’s freshman of the year award and was part of the All-Big 12 second team.
With Thursday’s honor, Wicks becomes the 31st All-American in program history, and first under third-year head coach Pete Hughes.
Wicks went 6-3 in 2021 and led the Big 12 in strikeouts during the regular season. He was an All-Big 12 first-team selection after setting a single-season program record for strikeouts (118) and posting a 3.70 earned run average. Wicks went at least five innings in all 15 starts this season. He finished with a team-best 92 1/3 innings pitched. During his time on the mound, he allowed just 28 walks and a .249 batting average.
Wicks won the conference’s pitcher of the week accolade twice this season.
The Wildcats went 34-24 this season, their most wins in a single campaign since boasting 45 victories in 2013. They advanced to the semifinal round of this year’s Big 12 tournament, marking their best run in the event since falling to Texas in the 2008 championship game.