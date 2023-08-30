Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman leads practice Aug. 14, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Wildcats. K-State opens the season versus Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 in Manhattan.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman expects his team to be mostly healthy when it makes its way on to the field for the first time this season Saturday versus Southeast Missouri.
As of Tuesday’s press conference, only one player will for sure be unavailable and a handful of others seem to be trending in a positive direction.
Let’s start with the bad news. Senior offensive tackle Christian Duffie, who comes into the season with a team-best 35-game starting streak, is still out because of an undisclosed injury sustained prior to fall camp. Klieman has stated that it’s not serious and he expects the sixth-year veteran fully back before the start of Big 12 play at the end of September.
“We don’t have anybody out long term,” Klieman said. “Duffie’s the one that I know is not going to play on Saturday, and we hope to have him back in the next couple of weeks. Whether or not that’s (versus) Troy whether or not (versus) Missouri is going to depend on how he continues to progress.”
In his place, junior Carver Willis will get his first start as a Wildcat.
Senior defensive tackle Uso Seumalo was also supposed to be out and was even left off the weekly depth chart released every Monday, but Klieman said that the Hawai’ian native was going to practice on Tuesday and could slide right back into that starting nosetackle spot if all goes well, despite missing the last several weeks of practice.
If he’s unable to go, the duties will be split between the capable hands of former Manhattan High star Damian Ilalio and Mississippi State transfer Jevon Banks. Klieman’s been impressed by both throughout fall camp, which only speaks to how well Seumalo was playing before he was injured.
“Damian is prepared and ready to go,” Klieman said. “He’s watched (former Wildcat defensive tackle Eli Huggins) for a couple of years and when his number was called, I don’t care if it was just a couple plays, he was always ready to go. Damian’s had a really good fall camp.
“Banks is learning how to do things our way, but he’s really a disruptive guy inside. I’ve been really impressed with Jevon. I think he’s going to have a tremendous year splitting time in there with Damian. ... Last year, (Huggins) was gonna take 80% of the reps and this year, we don’t have to have that. We can move guys around and keep those guys fresh.”
There was also some concern about senior middle linebacker Daniel Green’s health heading into the season opener, but the two-time team captain was both listed on the depth chart and practicing this week, and wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Seth Porter were both back in practice despite fighting through some fall camp injuries.
“We’re gaining more bodies back, which we need just because some of these guys haven’t practiced for a little bit,” Klieman said.
“We’ve got to continue to work on our depth, but we also have to get some of these young guys ready to play significant roles.”
The Wildcats and Red Hawks kick-off Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.