08142023-mer-spt-kstatefb-1
Buy Now

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman leads practice Aug. 14, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Wildcats. K-State opens the season versus Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman expects his team to be mostly healthy when it makes its way on to the field for the first time this season Saturday versus Southeast Missouri.

As of Tuesday’s press conference, only one player will for sure be unavailable and a handful of others seem to be trending in a positive direction.

Recommended for you