The Maxwell Football Club announced Kansas State quarterback Will Howard as one of the 85 college football players on its Maxwell Award watch list Monday.
The Maxwell Award is in its 87th year and honors the most outstanding player in college football each season.
Howard’s selection on the initial watch list is no anomaly for the Wildcats, as a K-State player has been on the list for each of the past seven years. Former quarterbacks Michael Bishop and Collin Klein were finalists in 1998 and 2012 respectively, and Jake Waters was a semifinalist in 2014.
Thirteen other players from Big 12 schools made the preseason list.
Howard enters his senior season after putting up career-best numbers and flipping the narrative on his career last year as he led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
For a third-straight season, he opened the year as the No. 2 quarterback before taking the reins when the starter went down with an injury.
Whereas he struggled during his first two seasons at K-State, Howard replaced the injured Adrian Martinez in 2022 with aplomb, throwing for 1,633 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games.
Howard’s first start last year was his best statistically, as he went 21-of-37 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-0 route of then No. 9 Oklahoma State on Oct. 29. The week before, he filled in for Martinez at TCU and dazzled, throwing for 225 yards and two scores in K-State’s eventual gut-wrenching loss.
Howard — a 6-foot-5, 242-pound specimen from Downingtown, Pennsylvania — will begin this season as the Wildcats’ conclusive starter following Martinez’s departure. He has gone from being an embattled young signal-caller — who once induced groans of dread from fans when he came into the game — to a source of pride and confidence for the upcoming campaign.
However, some felt Howard was snubbed earlier this summer when Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels earned the Big 12 media’s all-conference quarterback spot.
“I try not to feed into that stuff too much,” Howard said at Big 12 Media Days. “Obviously I try to take everything as motivation, but it’s preseason stuff. What really matters is what happens on the field. (Daniels) is a phenomenal player, so it’s well deserved. What really matters is what happens on Saturdays.”
If he wishes, Howard could return to K-State next season thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He currently ranks eighth in school history with a 142.9 passing yards per game and 10th with 34 total touchdowns in his career.