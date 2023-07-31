03292023-mer-spt-kstatefb-10
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard throws during spring football practice March 28 at Shamrock Practice Facility.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Maxwell Football Club announced Kansas State quarterback Will Howard as one of the 85 college football players on its Maxwell Award watch list Monday.

The Maxwell Award is in its 87th year and honors the most outstanding player in college football each season.

