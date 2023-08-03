09122022-mer-spt-kstatefb-3
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks heads downfield on a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown during a game versus Missouri last season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is on the initial list for the Wuerffel Trophy, while wide receiver/kick returner Phillip Brooks has been named a candidate for the Paul Hornung Award.

A senior out of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Howard is a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy for a second straight season. The award honors the top college football player who serves others, celebrates their positive impact on society and inspires greater service in the world.

