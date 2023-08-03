Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is on the initial list for the Wuerffel Trophy, while wide receiver/kick returner Phillip Brooks has been named a candidate for the Paul Hornung Award.
A senior out of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Howard is a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy for a second straight season. The award honors the top college football player who serves others, celebrates their positive impact on society and inspires greater service in the world.
Brooks, a senior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is a candidate for the Hornung Award for a second time — his first since 2021 — which is presented to the most versatile player in college football.
Howard’s mention on the Wuerffel Trophy list is the ninth straight season a Wildcat has been up for the award since it was established in 2005.
Skylar Thompson, currently playing for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, was a candidate for the award in both 2020 and 2021. Denzel Goolsby (2019), Dalton Risner (2017-18) and Dante Barnett (2015-16) were also up for the award. Risner was named a finalist for the honor in 2018.
Off the field, Howard has been involved in K-State’s Get in the Game/Be the Match bone marrow registry drive each of the last two years. The effort presents an opportunity for student and faculty on campus to connect with a blood cancer patient in need of a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. For his work with that program, Howard and Wildcat assistant head coach Van Malone earned the Get in the Game Impact Award presented by the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation.
On Monday, the Maxwell Football Club listed Howard as one of its 85 candidates for the Maxwell Award, which celebrates the most outstanding player in college football each season.
Howard enters his senior season after putting up career-best numbers and flipping the narrative on his career last year as he led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
For a third-straight season, he opened the year as the No. 2 quarterback before taking the reins when the starter went down with an injury.
Whereas he struggled during his first two seasons at K-State, Howard replaced the injured Adrian Martinez in 2022 with aplomb, throwing for 1,633 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games.
Howard’s first start last year was his best statistically, as he went 21-of-37 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-0 route of then No. 9 Oklahoma State on Oct. 29. The week before, he filled in for Martinez at TCU and dazzled, throwing for 225 yards and two scores in K-State’s eventual gut-wrenching loss.
Howard will begin this season as the Wildcats’ conclusive starter following Martinez’s departure. He has gone from being an embattled young signal-caller — who once induced groans of dread from fans when he came into the game — to a source of pride and confidence for the upcoming campaign.
Brooks’ inclusion on the Hornung Award watch list marks the third-straight season a K-State player has been represented and the eighth time since the award’s inception in 2010. Past candidates include running back Daniel Thomas (2010) and wide receivers/kick returners Tyler Lockett (2013 and 2014), Tramaine Thompson (2013), Byron Pringle (2017) and Malik Knowles (2022).
An accomplished punt returner in addition to being a mainstay at wide receiver, Brooks is entering his sixth season at K-State after deciding to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is one of only 12 players in Big 12 history and one of five in school history with 1,000 receiving yards and 600 punt return yards in a career.
Brooks enters his final campaign ranked second in school history in punt return touchdowns with four, fifth in both punt return average (14.6) and punt return yards (641), and eighth in punt return attempts (44). He is also tied for seventh in school history in career receptions (129), while he is 255 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns and 227 all-purpose yards shy of entering the Wildcats’ career top-10 list in each category.
K-State is currently in its first week of 2023 preseason camp. The Wildcats open the season versus Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.