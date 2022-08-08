The first time former Kansas State running back and current Wildcat director of football student-athlete development Joe Hall II thought about writing a book, it was probably for the wrong reasons.
Hall was young and still playing football. In hindsight, he said the prospect of writing one big flex about the conquests and exciting life of a young and successful athlete may not have been as good of an idea as it seemed.
However, now, several decades later, those stories are the life blood for something completely different.
“As I got older, my parents were the ones that kind of talked me out of putting some of that stuff out there and, highlighting some of those things that aren’t as cool as I thought they were back then,” Hall said. “But recently, and in my current position, I’ve gotten to the point of recognizing that some of the same things that took place 20-something years ago, when I was a student athlete last, are still happening with the young men that we deal with every day. So I wanted to get something out to be able to kind of use as a guideline for some of the things that I do with our program here. It was just the right time to do it.”
“Pay for Play: High Stake and Mental State,” Hall’s new book that dropped on Amazon in July, details some of those stories while adding context and lessons learned from his own life. The book also features a foreword from Hall’s former teammate, Ring of Honor inductee and Wildcat cornerback legend Terrence Newman.
Hall dives into everything from from mental health to financial literacy in what he hopes to be a guide for athletes and their parents as they navigate the choppy waters of young adulthood.
Hall said he remembers everything, even stories stretching back to when he was very young.
“Whether they’re funny stories, whether they’re traumatic, I remember things from a very young age, and I never understood why they just stayed so fresh in my mind, you know, and I kind of stewed in those things in that way,” Hall said.
After full sign-off by head coach Chris Klieman and other prominent voices in the K-State program like director of football administration Hank Jacobs and deputy athletics director Jill Shields, Hall’s book will be used as a sort of textbook and “instruction manual” for players going through K-State’s program.
“They got an early draft of what it was going to be about and kind of agreed that it would be a great asset to the to the program,” Hall said. “So, that was a blessing because you never you know. I’m not a professor. There’s plenty of people who can stand in this position and offer great works with a long background of successful writing and things of that nature. So, although I believed in it, I was kind of anxiety ridden convincing everybody else that it could be a good thing.”
One of the biggest ways he hopes his book can make an impact is in improving young people’s mental health. Hall has been very open about his mental health struggles, both in the book and on social media, and said that coming up in a sport like football adds certain external pressures that make it tough to accept that those internal struggles are taking place.
“The focus was to be able to pass that information on to a bunch of guys who come from backgrounds like I do, which is predicated on toughness and dealing with whatever they throw in front of you and being strong,” Hall said. “But also, with me knowing better, I know now that, no matter how strong I was, I couldn’t get out of bed on certain days.”
Hall arrived at K-State as a player in 1999 and left around 2002. During that time, Hall said five people he played with in that span have died by suicide. Hall wishes that he had had some of the knowledge and strategies then that he has now and hopes that current players, and any other person who reads his book, can use the stories to help in their own struggles.
“I always say, if you would have given me the opportunity to pinpoint, if you would have told me that number was going to be what it was and try to give me 10 choices to nail those 6, I feel like I could have done it,” Hall said. “And that was that was heartbreaking to me because I easily could have been one of those guys because of the things that I was dealing with internally.”
A book release party will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room at Rockin’ K’s. It will include food and drinks, books for sale, and a question-and-answer session with Hall. The event is open to the public.
“I just wanted people to have the opportunity to come out and find out what I want to do with our program and how it affects the community and the young people and the families of the community,” Hall said.