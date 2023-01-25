040322_mer_spt_KSUosuBSB-13.jpg
Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin (25) celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run against No. 6 Oklahoma State on April 3 at Tointon Family Stadium. The Big 12 Conference’s coaches unanimously selected Goodwin to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The baseball coaches in the Big 12 conference are expecting big things from Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin.

The league announced its preseason All-Big 12 team Wednesday morning, and the Wildcats’ junior shortstop was a unanimous selection.

