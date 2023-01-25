The baseball coaches in the Big 12 conference are expecting big things from Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin.
The league announced its preseason All-Big 12 team Wednesday morning, and the Wildcats’ junior shortstop was a unanimous selection.
He was the only K-State player to make the 17-man list.
Goodwin earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors for the second time in his career last year. He started 57 of 58 games at shortstop for the Wildcats in 2022, where he had a fielding percentage of .919 and contributed to 19 double plays.
He led the team with 48 runs batted in and churned out a .255 batting average. He hit 18 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Goodwin hit a go-ahead grand slam as part of a six-run eighth inning as K-State came from behind to beat Baylor 7-5 in its home finale on May 15.
As a freshman in 2021, the Overland Park native started 57 games and fielded at a .926 clip. He hit .277 with 33 RBIs, 13 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs. Collegiate Baseball named him a Freshman All-American for that performance.
Goodwin is one of 19 returners from last year’s Wildcats’ squad. K-State went 29-29 overall and 8-16 in Big 12 play, and for the second straight season made a dramatic run to the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship.
Sophomore third baseman Kaelen Culpepper will be back in 2023 after earning honorable mention and freshman All-Big 12 accolades last season. Dominic Johnson, the Wildcats’ only other player to receive an All-Big 12 nod, left the team after the Detroit Tigers selected him in the 13th round of the MLB draft in July.
K-State will begin its fifth season under head coach Pete Hughes on Feb. 17 when it opens a four-game series at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.
