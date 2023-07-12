The middle of Kansas State baseball’s infield is moving up to the professional level.

Junior shortstop Nick Goodwin and redshirt sophomore Brady Day were picked up by big-league squads this week in the late rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft in Seattle. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Goodwin in the seventh round with the 214th overall pick Monday, while Atlanta Braves claimed Day in the 12th round with the 369th overall pick Tuesday.

