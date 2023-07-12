Kansas State shortstop Nick Goodwin throws to first base for an out during a Big 12 Conference game against TCU on May 18 at Tointon Family Stadium. Goodwin was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh round of the MLB draft on Monday.
Kansas State second baseman Brady Day looks to throw to first base after forcing out Southeast Missouri State’s Jevon Mason at second on May 5 at Tointon Family Stadium. Day was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round of the MLB draft on Tuesday.
Kansas State shortstop Nick Goodwin throws to first base for an out during a Big 12 Conference game against TCU on May 18 at Tointon Family Stadium. Goodwin was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh round of the MLB draft on Monday.
Kansas State second baseman Brady Day looks to throw to first base after forcing out Southeast Missouri State’s Jevon Mason at second on May 5 at Tointon Family Stadium. Day was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round of the MLB draft on Tuesday.
The middle of Kansas State baseball’s infield is moving up to the professional level.
Junior shortstop Nick Goodwin and redshirt sophomore Brady Day were picked up by big-league squads this week in the late rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft in Seattle. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Goodwin in the seventh round with the 214th overall pick Monday, while Atlanta Braves claimed Day in the 12th round with the 369th overall pick Tuesday.
They are the ninth and 10th draftees to come out of K-State in head coach Pete Hughes’ five years at the school. A total of 84 players have been drafted out of Hughes-led programs in his 26 seasons, and at least one Wildcat has been selected in 19 of the last 20 drafts.
Goodwin, a three-time All-Big 12 honorable mention recipient from Overland Park, started 173 games in his Wildcats career, finishing with a .273 batting average, 138 runs batted in and 33 home runs in his three seasons. He also had a career fielding percentage of .940, including a .968 mark in 2023.
He is the second player in school history drafted by the Blue Jays, joining Pat Maloney in 2002.
A 2023 all-conference honorable mention pick this year, Day hit a career-best and team-leading .356 this season — as well as a .381 batting average in conference play — to go with 26 RBIs, three home runs and a .975 fielding percentage. He also was best on the squad with 69 hits and 49 walks. In his two years at K-State, he hit a combined .331 and fielded at a .971 clip.
Brad Rippelmeyer was the first Wildcat to be taken by the Braves in the 1991, making Day the second K-State player Atlanta has drafted.
A total of 112 K-State players have now been selected in the MLB Draft. Last season, first baseman/relief pitcher Dylan Phillips was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth round, while catcher Blake Adams went to the Colorado Rockies and outfielder Dom Johnson went to the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round.