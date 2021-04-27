Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.