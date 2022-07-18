Kansas State first baseman Dylan Phillips prepares to scoop the ball during a game against Kansas on May 6 at Tointon Family Stadium. The Los Angeles Angels took Phillips with the 238th pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
Former Kansas State baseball two-way player Dylan Phillips is headed to the professional ranks.
The Los Angeles Angels selected K-State's career home run leader in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball draft with the 238th overall pick Monday afternoon.
Phillips, a 6-foot, 200-pound first baseman and left-handed pitcher, posted a career .291 batting average in four seasons with the Wildcats, adding a school-record 44 home runs and 147 runs batted in.
As a pitcher, Phillips had a career ERA of 5.29 and a record of 1-3. However, in 2022, Phillips' ERA was 2.66 in 16 appearances and 20 1/3 innings pitched. He collected eight saves in his final year with K-State while striking out 26, walking three and allowing 13 hits and six earned runs.
A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Phillips is the first K-State player selected in the 2022 MLB draft. Last year, pitcher Jordan Wicks went to the Chicago Cubs as the 21st overall pick. The New York Mets selected Carson Seymour in the sixth round, the Colorado Rockies picked Zach Kokoska in the 10th round and the Angels took Eric Torres in the 14th round.
Prospectslive.com listed Phillips at No. 459 in its list of the top 600 MLB draft prospects. It also lists Wildcats right-handed pitcher Christian Ruebeck at No. 277 and outfielder Dominic Johnson at No. 396.