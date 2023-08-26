Kansas State linebacker Desmond Purnell, left, celebrates defensive end Brendan Mott’s fumble recovery during a Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats defeated the Cowboys, 48-0.
Kansas State linebacker Khalid Duke chases Texas running back Keilan Robinson during their Big 12 Conference game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats fell to the Longhorns, 34-27.
Kansas State lost a lot from last season’s heralded defensive line that featured a first-round draft pick in Felix Anudike-Uzomah and one of the steadiest and most reliable defensive tackles in all of college football in Eli Huggins.
However, the Wildcats have seemingly plugged those holes and not only is the defensive line possibly back to the same level it was when it helped lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship, some inside the program think it may have a chance to be even better.
“We’re going to miss Felix,” defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt said. “He had a lot of production for us, but I really do think we have a chance to be better overall. There’s a lot of experience coming back.”
On the ends, the Wildcats return three veteran pass rushers who have all show flashes over the last couple of years, led by senior Khalid Duke who returns to defensive end after spending a season at linebacker.
If you would’ve asked anyone three years ago who the best pass rusher was on the team, most anyone would’ve selected Duke over Anudike-Uzomah.
After Duke’s breakout performance versus Oklahoma as a sophomore, the Georgia native seemed poised to take that top edge rusher spot, but an injury took most of his junior year. Then, he was moved off the line which proved to not be his most natural position.
However, he’s back where he belongs and has needed very little time to readjust.
“I think it helped him become a better football player because when you play linebacker, there’s a lot more you need to know like formations and motions and shifts and stuff like that,” Wyatt said. “However, It didn’t take him long to get back into pass rush mode.”
Other veterans joining Duke on the line are senior Brendan Mott and junior Nate Matlack.
Mott is coming off a breakout season where he ranked second on the team and sixth in the Big 12 in sacks with six. The former walk-on will be on the radar of some teams now after his explosive junior season, but that extra attention on the Iowa native just opens things up for others to make plays along the line of scrimmage.
“We tell our kids all the time, when your opportunity comes, you need to be ready to take advantage of it,” Wyatt said. “And Brendan was ready to take advantage of his opportunity. He’s just a football player. He’s not much to look at, but he’s a good football player. He has really high football IQ, and he works extremely hard.”
Then there’s the biggest candidate for a breakout season in Matlack.
The junior was hampered by injury last season after putting up a stellar freshman season in 2021. But now, the Olathe East product is fully healthy and ready to be a factor again in the trenches.
“I feel a lot more explosive and I feel like I’ve been able to make a lot more plays,” Matlack said. “My get-off has felt way better just I’m not all hobbling around constantly with my ankle being in a massive brace with a bunch of tape on it, so it feels good to be free and play fast.”
Behind those three are a litany of other younger edge rushers that could see some playing time, especially if the injury bug appears again. Cody Stufflebean, Donovan Rieman and true freshman Chiddi Obiazor have impressed and led head coach Chris Klieman to saying that the development of the defensive line depth over the fall has been one of this team’s biggest strides made in the offseason.
And that’s all without mentioning the defensive tackles, which might be one of the bigger bright spots on the team.
With Huggins graduation, Uso Seumalo has been the guy at nosetackle for K-State. The 6-foot-3, 340-pound senior played just his second season of football ever last season and has already taken massive strides, separating himself from the rest as the clear Day 1 starter for the Wildcats.
“(It’s) unbelievable,” defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosoppo said. “He came in a little bit heavy after the bowl game, and we challenged him to get get his body right, and he did that. He went from some crazy number after the bowl game, I think most of it was going back to the food in New Orleans, to the place physically that he is in now. It was a real tribute to him. He’s not been in better shape than he is right now. And he’s having a good camp.”
Behind Seumalo is Manhattan High’s Damian Illalio who has quietly worked his way into the two-deep as a sophomore and junior Mississippi State transfer Jevon Banks, both of whom have impressed Klieman since Seumalo has been out the last part of camp with a minor injury.
“They have upped their reps with Uso out, and I’ve liked what those guys have done in there,” Klieman said.