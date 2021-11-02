Head coach Chris Klieman is optimistic that three key pieces of the Kansas State offense will be in the clear for Saturday's game at Kansas.
Running back Joe Ervin missed last week's victory over TCU because of what Klieman said was a minor illness. Wide receivers Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks both suffered undisclosed injuries and didn't finish the home win against the Horned Frogs.
After Saturday's game, Klieman said Ervin "just didn't feel good" before kickoff, so the Wildcats held him out for precautionary reasons.
"He was with us at the hotel (Friday) night, and then had a little bit of a virus or something," Klieman said. "Nothing major. Just didn't think he could go, but he'll be back next week for sure."
That came to pass, as Klieman said Ervin participated in Monday's practice.
“Joe's fine," Klieman said during his weekly Tuesday press conference. "Joe practiced (Monday), felt really good."
A third-year sophomore, Ervin ranks second on the team in carries (44) and rushing yards (226) this season, trailing Deuce Vaughn in both categories.
Vaughn is glad his running mate is back in the fold.
"Getting Joe back is a big boost," Vaughn said Tuesday. "He's a really good football player. ... You see the type of football player he is whenever he gets the ball."
Vaughn didn't forget to praise the player who stepped in to replace Ervin last week, however.
"Jacardia Wright is a really good football player as well. He was kind of thrust into that 'Joe Ervin role' about 30 minutes before the game against TCU, and I thought he handled it really well," Vaughn said of Wright, who carried nine times for 17 yards. "He went out there and played his butt off. He did everything that was asked of him. That's really, really exciting to see, because that's one of my other brothers."
As for the wideout duo, Knowles and Brooks, Klieman didn't shed any light on the nature of their injuries.
"I know that the trainer said that they were questionable to come back, so we kind of held them off a little bit as best we could, because we were trying to run the football and we were up a little bit," Klieman said Saturday. "So I don't know the significance or severity of either of those guys' injuries."
Knowles has started all eight games this fall; the only one where Brooks didn't earn that designation came against Oklahoma State on Sept. 25.
Brooks is tops on the team in receiving yards (370) and ranks second in receptions (27) to Vaughn's 32. Brooks also has two touchdown catches in 2021. Knowles, who has a pair of touchdowns on kickoff returns this fall, has caught 21 passes for 247 yards and one score — to go along with eight carries for 77 yards on jet sweeps.
Neither Knowles nor Brooks practiced Monday.
But Klieman said he believes that will change as the week progresses.
"We're hopeful that they'll practice (Tuesday)," Klieman said. "If not (Tuesday, then Wednesday). So I believe both will be good enough to play.”